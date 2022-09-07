Ajax v Rangers - Gers make return to Champions League group stages

Champions League / Group Stage
Johan Cruijff ArenA / 07.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajax/teamcenter.shtml
Ajax
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Rangers
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Marcus Foley
By
Marcus Foley
Updated 07/09/2022 at 16:22 GMT
17:21
JUST ONE CHANGE FROM OLD FIRM HUMILIATION
The only change Giovanni van Bronckhorst has made to the starting lineup from the weekend's drubbing at Celtic Park is Scott Wright replacing Steven Davis in midfield.
17:11
HOSTS' LINEUP FOR EARLY CHAMPIONS LEAGUE KICK OFF
The match gets underway in just over half an hour.
17:10
RANGERS XI TAKING ON DUTCH GIANTS