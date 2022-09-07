Ajax v Rangers - Gers make return to Champions League group stages
Champions League / Group Stage
Johan Cruijff ArenA / 07.09.2022
17:21
JUST ONE CHANGE FROM OLD FIRM HUMILIATION
The only change Giovanni van Bronckhorst has made to the starting lineup from the weekend's drubbing at Celtic Park is Scott Wright replacing Steven Davis in midfield.
17:11
HOSTS' LINEUP FOR EARLY CHAMPIONS LEAGUE KICK OFF
The match gets underway in just over half an hour.
17:10
RANGERS XI TAKING ON DUTCH GIANTS