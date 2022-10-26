Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen LIVE - Madrid must beat Leverkusen to avoid elimination and keep Champions League hopes alive
Champions League / Group Stage
Cívitas Metropolitano / 26.10.2022
19:44
BARCELONA DROP INTO EUROPA LEAGUE
Inter Milan have beaten Viktoria Plzen 4-0 in Group C which has sealed Barcelon's fate before their clash against Bayern Munich tonight.
In terms of qualification and elimination, that group is wrapped up.
Dzeko double sends Inter to last 16 and Barca into Europa League
19:40
LEVERKUSEN ELIMINATED
It's finished in Belgium, and Porto have beaten Club Brugge 4-0, which means tonight's visitors are eliminated from the Champions League.
Porto will qualify if Madrid fail to win tonight.
19:37
SIMEONE MAKES TWO CHANGES
Madrid are in good form and beat Real Betis 2-1 away from home in La Liga last time out. Antoine Griezmann starred in that game and keeps his place up top next to Alvaro Morata.
Mario Hermoso is one of two players to come in and he partners Jose Gimenez in defence, while Yannick Carrasco also comes into the side and takes the place of Saul Niguez, who drops to the bench.
Image credit: Eurosport
19:29
MUST-WIN FOR MADRID
That winning margin for Porto is bad news for Madrid, but they're not down and out yet. A win tonight will put them on seven points - two adrift from second place Porto as things stand - with one game to go.
Who do Atletico play next week? FC Porto. Things could get tasty in Group B!
19:25
LEVERKUSEN HEADING OUT
The German outfit could be out of the competition before they kick a ball tonight. Second place FC Porto are leading group leaders Club Brugge 4-0 away from home, meaning the gap will be too large for Leverkusen to close.
Leverkusen are bottom of their group with one win from four.
Image credit: Eurosport
19:20
MORATA, GRIEZMANN UP FRONT FOR ATLETICO, HUDSON-ODOI STARTS FOR LEVERKUSEN
MADRID: Oblak, Molina, Gimenez, Hermoso, Reinildo, Correa, Kondogbia, Witsel, Carrasco, Morata, Griezmann
Subs: Grbic, Mestre, Savic, Felipe, Diez, De Paul, Niguez, Barrios, Felix, Cunha
LEVERKUSEN: Hradecky, Hincapie, Tapsoba, Kossounou, Frimpong, Andrich, Amiri, Bakker, Diaby, Hudson-Odoi, Hlozek
Subs: Lomb, Lunev, Tah, Fosu-Mensah, Azhil, Paulinho, Schick, Adli
19:07
HERE WE GO!
Champions League action returns for a second night as we approach the business end of the group stages. Atletico Madrid invite Bayer Leverkusen to the Metropolitano Stadium in a must-win game for Diego Simeone's side.
Kick off is at 20:00 BST and team news is on the way.
Image credit: Eurosport