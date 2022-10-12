Atletico Madrid v Club Brugge: Champions League live - ten man visitors hold on for draw to send them to knockout stage
Champions League / Group Stage
Cívitas Metropolitano / 12.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT
FT: ATLETICO MADRID 0-0 CLUB BRUGGE
Mass celebrations. Four clean sheets. Two matches to spare. Club Brugge have got to the knockout stages for the first time after ten attempts.
They were defensively exceptional tonight. Simon Mignolet was the hero making some vital stops at the end.
90+5'
10 DEFENDERS
It's like Brugge are playing a 10-0-0 - everyone is behind the ball - they are minutes from the knockout stages for the first time and they deserve it being so solid throughout the game and in the group stage this year.
90+3'
ANOTHER SAVE
Panic stations, scramble and eventually Mignolet with a few more vital stops keeps it at 0-0.
They are throwing everything at him and putting him under pressure but he is remaining strong under the physical presences of Atleti.
90'
MIGNOLET BOOKED
The keeper thinks he is fouled and gets up to have a go and the ref and there is more pushing and shoving.
The resulting corner is then punched clear by him brilliantly.
89'
BIG SAVE
What a moment - what a save.
A corner drops for Morata on the turn from just yards out but Mignolet makes himself big and the half volley is blocked by his face. Crucial.
87'
HANGING ON
It's attack versus defence and the defenders are winning the battle.
Club Brugge are so organised and are now time wasting to the annoyance of Atleti as some players go down with cramp.
84'
MATA ON
Another centre-back on - Mata replaces Buchanan.
83'
SOWAH SENT OFF
Two yellows and Sowah goes off.
He smashes the ball away after giving away a free-kick. The first yellow was given in the fight just before the break. Two silly yellows.
82'
FELIX ANGRY
A reminder that big money young star Felix has been left on the bench with his team needing a goal.
Felix has just been seen throwing his bib on the floor in frustration as Simeone uses all his subs.
81'
KONDOGBIA BOOKED
An awful tackle by the midfielder sees him get booked despite his complaints.
80'
WITSEL ON
Strange - goalscorer Griezmann goes off for holding midfielder Witsel.
78'
SCRAPPY
De Paul puts another ball into the box and it hits Morata in the face before Mignolet gathers.
Club Brugge look organised at the back but they can't really get out.
76'
AGITATED
Simeone is more agitated than normal and frustration from the home fans is growing, Brugge have the end in sight and Molina's heavy touch leads to groans.
73'
SUBS
Striker off, defender on for Brugge - Jutgla replaced by Balanta.
And Atleti bring on Cuhna for Saul.
72'
NERVOUS
Mechele cuts out a cross destined for Morata and it drops from the sky to Nielsen and he doesn't kick the ball with his clearance - just the air - before finally whacking it out.
71'
TAME HEADER
De Paul puts in a set piece and Gimenez attacks it but his header is easily saved by Mignolet.
68'
GOOD BATTLE
Club Brugge are sitting back but Buchanan looks to drive them forward. He bursts out with pace after a good tackle before being stopped by Kondogbia on the half way line.
Jutgla up front is looking increasingly isolated.
66'
EYES ON DRAW
Club Brugge are dropping deeper and deeper. They know a draw sends them through and the closer they get to full-time the more they seem to be happier with a draw.
They should trust their defence, they have not conceded yet in this year's CL.
63'
PRESSURE BUILDING
Atletico are sustaining attacks now, the crowd is getting louder and Morata now offers them a target in the box for their crosses.
Mechele heads out a corner really well and Club Brugge continue to stand strong frustrating the Spanish giants.
61'
PACE OF CARRASCO
It's been far to slow for Atleti throughtout tonight and Carrasco will offer pace and directness that they have been lacking.
Buchanan likes to attack down his side and the Belgian could exploit that.