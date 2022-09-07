Atletico Madrid v FC Porto: Diego Simeone's side begin the road to Istanbul at home against Porto
Champions League / Group Stage
Cívitas Metropolitano / 07.09.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
78'
DOUBLE SUB FOR PORTO
Martinez is on for Evanilson, while Otavio is also replaced.
Off
Evanilson
FC Porto
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Toni Martinez
FC Porto
75'
OTAVIO SUFFERS INJURY
A long break in play as the Porto player undergoes treatment on the pitch. He has now been taken off on the medicab.
71'
FELIX OFF FOR CORREA
After being kicked up and down the Wanda, Joao Felix's evening is over.
69'
DESPERATE ATLETI DEFENDING
Oblak makes a fingertip save, before Witsel follows up to block a goal bound shot from Porto.
The introduction of Joao Mario has given Atleti no end of problems on their left flank.
68'
HERMOSO ON FOR ATLETI
A defender on for a forward as Diego Simeone makes his intentions plain. What we have, we hold from Atletico.
Off
Álvaro Morata
Atlético Madrid
Fouls1
Offsides1
On
Mario Hermoso
Atlético Madrid
68'
URIBE BOOKED
Joao Felix is once again the victim of a yellow card challenge, this time having his ankles clipped from behind by Uribe.
Yellow card
Mateus Uribe
FC Porto
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls4
Wide1
65'
TAREMI UNMARKED
Oblak does well to save his goal bound shot, but Mehdi Taremi really should have done better after receiving possession unmarked in the Atletico box.
63'
OBLAK CAUGHT FLAT FOOTED
Eustáquio tries his luck from distance again and this time has the beating of Oblak, but sees his shot just swing wide of the post.
62'
INTRODUCING JOAO MARIO
Cautioned winger Pepe is off as Joao Mario comes on for Porto.
Off
Pepê
FC Porto
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against3
Free Kicks3
On
João Mário
FC Porto
62'
MORATA WANTS A FREE KICK
After clattering into Porto defender Otavia, Morata goes down in search of a free kick that he was never likely to get.
61'
HERE COMES GRIEZMANN
Saul is withdrawn as Simeone looks to shake things up.
Off
Saúl
Atlético Madrid
Fouls3
On
Antoine Griezmann
Atlético Madrid
60'
MORATA ALMOST IN BEHIND
Porto are caught napping but they recover quickly enough to pick the ball off Morata's toes and escape the danger.
58'
LLORENTE DRIVES GALENO OFF
Porto want a free kick for the physical defending, but it's only a corner.
56'
KOKE CAUTIONED
Atletico's captain is reasonably booked for a late tackle on Galeno that also gives Porto a dangerous free kick.
Yellow card
Koke
Atlético Madrid
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Free Kicks2
55'
OBLAK MAKES DIVING STOP
Eustáquio's curling long-range shot requires a full-on leap from Oblak to keep the scores level.
Excellent stuff all around.
53'
HILARIOUSLY BLATANT YELLOW
Pepe, but not that one, drags down Joao Felix as the Atleti attacker chases a long ball in behind.
As blatant a booking as you will see.
Yellow card
Pepê
FC Porto
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against3
Free Kicks3
50'
ATLETICO GOAL RULED OUT
Koke rifles one into the bottom corner from the top of the Porto box, but it's ruled out by a rapid VAR intervention.
Llorente was offside in the build-up.
49'
FELIX FOULED
The Portuguese goes down under pressure to give the hosts a dangerous free kick. But it comes to nothing as Porto get it clear.
47'
REINILDO MAKES VITAL INTERVENTION
A bad turnover from Atletico gives Porto their best chance of the match but Reinildo intercepts the last pass in his own box and slaloms away to safety.
2nd Half
46'
BACK IN ACTION
Atletico kick us off again as the second half gets underway.