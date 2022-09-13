Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Atlético Madrid

Champions League / Group Stage
BayArena / 13.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayer-leverkusen/teamcenter.shtml
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Madrid
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-5-1
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
3-5-2
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-5-1
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Atlético Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético MadridATM
11003
2
Club BruggeCLU
11003
3
FC PortoPOR
10010
4
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

Lewandowski's return: Will he get booed? Can Bayern contain him?

2 hours ago

Champions League

How to watch Sporting Lisbon v Tottenham in the Champions League

8 hours ago

Related matches

FC Porto
-
-
Club Brugge
13/09
FC Porto
-
-
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
04/10
Club Brugge
-
-
Atlético Madrid
04/10
Atlético Madrid
-
-
Club Brugge
12/10

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Atlético Madrid with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 13 September 2022.

Catch the latest Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Atlético Madrid news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.