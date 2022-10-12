Bayer 04 Leverkusen - FC Porto

Champions League / Group Stage
BayArena / 12.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayer-leverkusen/teamcenter.shtml
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-porto/teamcenter.shtml
FC Porto
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
FC Porto logo
FC Porto jersey
FC Porto
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

FC Porto

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club BruggeCLU
33009
2
FC PortoPOR
31023
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
31023
4
Atlético MadridATM
31023
