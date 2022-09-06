Benfica - Maccabi Haifa

Champions League / Group Stage
Estádio da Luz / 06.09.2022
Benfica
Not started
-
-
Maccabi Haifa
Lineups

Benfica jersey
Benfica
4-5-1
Maccabi Haifa
4-2-1-3
Benfica jersey
Benfica
4-5-1
Maccabi Haifa
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Recent matches

Benfica

Maccabi Haifa

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
00000
1
JuventusJUV
00000
1
BenficaBEN
00000
1
Maccabi HaifaMHF
00000
Follow the Champions League live Football match between Benfica and Maccabi Haifa with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 6 September 2022.

