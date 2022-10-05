SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Live Champions League updates as Group H's top two go head-to-head
Champions League / Group Stage
Estádio da Luz / 05.10.2022
Live
BENFICA DENIED!
David Neres is slipped through by Rafa Silva and strikes but a brilliant hand from Donnarumma keeps it at 0-0!
16'
WALL!
Messi's free kick smacks the Benfica wall.
14'
PSG FREE-KICK IN DANGEROUS AREA
Kylian Mbappe is brought down by Otamendi.
13'
ANOTHER EFFORT FROM RAMOS
It would have been pretty special to beat Donnarumma from there, but encouraging signs for Benfica, another shot on target.
8'
Benfica
MASSIVE CHANCE
Goncalo Ramos sees his strike saved by Donnarumma. It's the first shot on target of the match.
4'
A LIVELY START
It's been a lively start to this one in Lisbon, Benfica pressing well and moving the ball with purpose. PSG as expected looking very dangerous when they regain the ball.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF
After a minute silence, we are underway at the Estadio da Luz!
19:53
NEARING KICK-OFF
Less than ten minutes to go until the first whistle!
19:45
Benfica
GONCALO THE GOALGETTER
Goncalo Ramos (21) has filled the void left by the departure of Darwin Nunez brilliantly. The young forward has four goals and one assist in seven matches in the Primeira Liga.
19:38
TWENTY MINUTES TO GO
Paris Saint-Germain get in their final preparation before the match.
19:30
Paris Saint-Germain
NEAR PERFECT PARIS
Paris Saint-Germain have been in scintillating form this season, picking up 25 points from an available 27 in Ligue 1, scoring 28 and conceding just five times. In the Champions League they have won their opening two matches, beating Maccabi Haifa and Juventus.
19:30
Benfica
IN FORM BENFICA
Roger Schmidt has had a dream start to life in Lisbon. Benfica have played 14 games so far this season in all competitions, winning 13 and drawing once. They have won both their Champions League games this season, beating Maccabi Haifa and Juventus, but tonight presents their biggest challenge yet.
19:24
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain with a familiar XI, stacked with superstars.
Kimpembe and Renato Sanches miss out through injury.
Kylian Mbappe is PSG's top scorer in the Champions League this season with 3.
19:22
Benfica
SL Benfica Team News:
The impressive Enzo Fernandez starts in central midfield, he's been excellent since arriving from River Plate.
Antonio Silva, who is just 18, starts at centre back in what is the biggest game of his short career so far.
19:16
HELLO AND WELCOME
Tonight we bring you live coverage of the Group H clash between Benfica and PSG at Estadio da Luz.
