Benfica - Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League / Group Stage
Estádio da Luz / 05.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benfica/teamcenter.shtml
Benfica
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Lineups

Benfica jersey
Benfica
4-5-1
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
3-5-2
Benfica jersey
Benfica
4-5-1
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Benfica logo
Benfica jersey
Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Benfica

Paris Saint-Germain

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
22006
2
BenficaBEN
22006
3
JuventusJUV
20020
4
Maccabi HaifaMHF
20020
