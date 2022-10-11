Champions League: Dortmund v Sevilla LIVE updates - Bellingham draws Dortmund level
Champions League / Group Stage
Signal Iduna Park / 11.10.2022
Live
HALF TIME
INTERESTING HALF
Sevilla look a different team to last week, but that man Bellingham once more on the scoresheet.
44'
ADEYEMI RACES ONTO BALL DOWN RIGHT FLANK
But Marcao shepherds the ball in the area and wins a free kick for a push.
41'
IT LOOKED ANOTHER GOAL FOR BELLINGHAM!
Brandt cut the ball back for him perfectly on the edge of the box, but with time to aim his shot he blasted a couple of yards over the bar.
38'
ACUNA PUTS CROSS INTO BOX
But Suele clears the danger for Dortmund.
34'
Goal
Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund
Goals1
On target1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
GOAL FOR DORTMUND!
Bellingham is so good. He drives towards the box, plays the ball wide to Meunier and then meets the cross getting in a volley at an awkward height which is deflected into the net.
28'
BELLINGHAM DOWN IN THE BOX
He was fed by Brandt and then fell under pressure from Carmona, but the referee waves away the appeals.
23'
MARCAO ERROR LETS IN ADEYEMI
But Bounou claims the low cross in front of Modeste.
18'
Goal
Tanguy Nianzou
Sevilla FC
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
GOAL FOR SEVILLA!
Nianzou beats Hummels to Rakitic's cross heading home and leaving Kobel with no chance.
16'
MODESTE CONCEDES A FREE KICK
He brings down Marcao on the left flank thirty yards from goal.
12'
GREAT CHANCE FOR RAKITIC
Navas cuts a low ball into the penalty area but Rakitic, in ample space, shoots first time over the bar.
9'
BELLINGHAM PLAYED IN BY MEUNIER
But strong defending from Marcao keeps him at bay.
6'
LAMELA TRIES A CURLING EFFORT FROM 25 YARDS OUT
But his first-time shot with his right foot doesn't threaten the keeper.
3'
LOVELY FEET FROM BELLINGHAM ON LEFT FLANK
But it is easy for the keeper to gather.
1'
DORTMUND GET THE GAME UNDERWAY
19:55
FIVE MINUTES UNTIL KICK-OFF!
Almost set for action now.
19:45
DID YOU KNOW?
Dortmund have lost just one of their previous nine games at home to Spanish opposition in the Champions League (W5, D3), coming against eventual winners Real Madrid in 2017/18.
19:40
SAMPAOLI LOOKING FOR IMMEDIATE IMPROVEMENT
"You'll see the progress on the pitch. What I want to emphasise is everyone's intention to adapt quickly to a way of living together that has the same approach that we have. We're trying to develop a way of working together as a group so we can conserve strength and have a competitive team."
(per SevillaFC.es)
Image credit: Getty Images
19:35
TERZIC ON SEVILLA'S CHANGE OF HEAD COACH
"This will change some things. We watched the game against Bilbao.. They changed the system three times at the weekend. We have to prepare for that. But we have to concentrate on our strengths. We will show one or two things from the first leg or from Saturday. If we can bring that back on the pitch, the likelihood of us winning the game increases."
(per UEFA.com)
Image credit: Eurosport
19:30
MUCH-CHANGED SEVILLA
Jorge Sampaoli has made EIGHT changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao at the weekend.
Marcao, Tanguy Nianzou and Nemanja Gudelj are the only survivors.
19:20
BIG NIGHT FOR ROTHE
Seventeen-year-old Tom Rothe makes the first Champions League start of his career at left-back.
Emre Can drops to the bench as Edin Terzic opts for a three-man attack, including Anthony Modeste and Youssoufa Moukoko.
Image credit: Eurosport