Celtic v RB Leipzig: Champions League updates - must win game for Ange Postecoglou's side - goalless despite chances
Champions League / Group Stage
Celtic Park / 11.10.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
45'
BIG SAVE
Hart stops it with his foot - good save.
Nkunku managed to find half a yard in the box due to some quick feet and his low shot has power but Hart is equal to it.
42'
ABADA OFF
Abada cannot continue and Forrest is coming on to replace him.
40'
ABADA DOWN
Raum has tackled Abada, he goes down hurt and is receiving treatment. He will try to run it off but it's not looking good.
38'
COUNTER AGAIN
RB Leipzig are such a big danger on the break and again they fly forward.
The front four combine before going wide to Raum but his cross is over hit as Silva waited for it at the back post.
35'
FIRST YELLOW
Hatate goes into the ref's book for bringing down Schlager bursting through the midfield.
Yellow card
Reo Hatate
Celtic
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
33'
CALMED DOWN
For the first time in the game we have had a few minutes of little action with each midfield battling.
30'
GOT TO SCORE
Haksabanovic crosses to Kyogo He is in the middle of the goal but heads over.
He has to score that at this level against a good side. His manager can't believe he has missed.
28'
UNBELIEVABLE
Celtic have just hit the post and then the bar - incredible.
O'Riley tries from distance and it hits the post before bouncing out to Taylor who flicks it onto the bar - he was just offside however.
So unlucky!
26'
BETTER FROM THE HOSTS
Orban blocks a cross well and the resulting corner sees Hasabanovic's shot turned behind by the keeper.
Carter-Vickers then climbs from another corner to head over.
23'
TOUGH MATCH
Celtic have just had a decent spell putting a few crosses in the box and seeing shots blocked but Leipzig look so comfortable as they continue to dominate the ball.
20'
ENERGY
Celtic want to attack with speed but have so far lacked quality with their passing in the final third.
Schlager and Haidara are playing well in the Leipzig midfield - they are box-to-box, pressing well and their passing has been progressive.
17'
DOMINATING
Celtic are struggling to get on the ball - RB Leipzig have had 71% of possession.
Gvardiol plays it out from the back with confidence and the movement of Nkunku dropping deep helps keep the ball.
15'
COUNTER ATTACK
Leipzig are a danger on the counter and Celtic as always are throwing players forward.
They win it back and Nkunku combines with Werner before the Frenchman sets up Haidara for a shot that is blocked well.
13'
SIMAKAN OVERLAP
Simakan caused real problems with his runs from right-back last week and they seem to want to use him again.
They like to beat Celtic's press playing a switch out to him.
10'
SETTLED IN
It was a frantic start by Celtic helped by the roar of the crowd but Leipzig are looking increasingly settled now. They are playing through the thirds with confidence, beating the Celtic press and are coming forward really well using Raum pushing high on the left.
8'
GREAT DEFENDING
RB Leipzig work the ball so well out to Raum, the left-back whips it in towards Szoboszlai and somehow Taylor flicks away at the back post where the attacker was waiting just behind him.
5'
CONTROL THE BALL
RB Leipzig are knocking the ball around, playing out from the back - the keeping of possession feels like an attempt to settle themselves into the match and make the home crowd go silent.
2'
BIG CHANCE
Celtic have made a great start.They look up for it.
Abada crosses in and Maeda heads over. He was in the perfect position but his run was made just ahead of the ball and he couldn't keep his effort down as he leant back.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF
We are underway in Glasgow.
19:57
MCGREGOR OUT
Celtic are without captain Conor McGregor after he went off injured in the previous meeting between them. They suffered without his presence in the midfield over in Germany and will have to cope minus him again.