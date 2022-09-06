Celtic v Real Madrid LIVE: Ange Postecoglou's side face baptism of fire against Champions League holders

Champions League / Group Stage
Celtic Park / 06.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/celtic/teamcenter.shtml
Celtic
Completed
0
3
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Will Magee
    By
    Will Magee
    Updated 06/09/2022 at 20:59 GMT
    21:55
    MATCH REPORT
    Want some in-depth analysis of the game? We've got you covered.
    Hazard scores and assists as Madrid make Celtic pay for missing early chances
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    FULL TIME - CELTIC 0-3 REAL MADRID
    Despite a promising first-half performance, Celtic taste defeat in their first Champions League group game since 2017. Postecoglou has plenty to build on, at least.
    88'
    REAL ALMOST MAKE IT FOUR
    The visitors come pouring forwards in numbers and Rodrygo ends up with the ball on the edge of the area, but he smashes a shot high and wide.
    82'
    Live comment icon
    POSTECOGLOU MAKES FINAL ROLL OF THE DICE
    ... with Sead Haksabanovic coming on for Jota.
    Jota
    Off
    Jota
    Celtic
    Celtic
    Fouls1
    Wide1
    Offsides1
    Corners2
    Sead Haksabanovic
    On
    Sead Haksabanovic
    Celtic
    Celtic
    80'
    Live comment icon
    MORE CHANGES FOR REAL
    We're into frivolous substitution territory now, with Ancelotti replacing Vinicius and Modric with Rodrygo and Marco Asensio.
    Luka Modric
    Off
    Luka Modric
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Goals1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls against1
    Marco Asensio
    On
    Marco Asensio
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    78'
    CELTIC GO CLOSE
    Jota crosses to Furuhashi, who guides a shot just over the crossbar.
    77'
    Live comment icon
    Eden Hazard
    Goal
    Eden Hazard
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls against2
    Wide1
    GOAL!
    It's harsh on Celtic, but Real are ruthless. Kroos dinks a ball over the top to Carvajal, who flicks it on to Hazard for a tap-in.
    72'
    Live comment icon
    TRIPLE SWITCH FOR CELTIC
    Postecoglou shuffles the pack, bringing on Aaron Mooy, David Turnbull and Kyogo Furuhashi for O'Riley, Hatate and Giakoumakis respectively.
    Georgios Giakoumakis
    Off
    Georgios Giakoumakis
    Celtic
    Celtic
    Fouls4
    Fouls against2
    Kyogo Furuhashi
    On
    Kyogo Furuhashi
    Celtic
    Celtic
    70'
    Live comment icon
    ANCELOTTI MAKES ANOTHER CHANGE
    ... bringing off Tchouameni for Eduardo Camavinga.
    Aurélien Tchouaméni
    Off
    Aurélien Tchouaméni
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Blocked Shots1
    Free Kicks1
    Eduardo Camavinga
    On
    Eduardo Camavinga
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    66'
    GOOD PLAY FROM JOTA
    ... who jinks and shimmies past Carvajal before whipping a cross to the far post which only narrowly evades Giakoumakis.
    63'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD FOR MAEDA
    ... after he glances Modric with his elbow in an aerial duel.
    Daizen Maeda
    Yellow card
    Daizen Maeda
    Celtic
    Celtic
    On target1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    60'
    Luka Modric
    Goal
    Luka Modric
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Goals1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    GOAL!
    And, just like that, the game is done and dusted. Celtic lose the ball in the middle of the park and Hazard dances forwards before setting up Luka Modric, who avoids a desperate tackle from Jenz before scooping the ball into the back of the net.
    56'
    Live comment icon
    Vinícius Júnior
    Goal
    Vinícius Júnior
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Goals1
    On target3
    Fouls against1
    GOAL!
    It's too easy, that. Valverde tears up the right flank and crosses to Vinicius, who is unmarked in the middle of the box and taps the ball into the back of the net.
    51'
    HAZARD BUZZING AROUND THE BOX
    Real look a lot more aggressive now, but their final ball is still lacking.
    47'
    SO CLOSE!
    Matt O'Riley switches play and picks out Josip Juranovic as he bears down on the box. He hits a low cross to the feet of Maeda, who can only scuff a shot into Courtois' waiting arms.
    46'
    Live comment icon
    CHANGES AT THE BREAK
    Both sides have made substitutions, with Militao, who looked to have picked up an injury towards the end of the first half, coming off for Antonio Rudiger, while Daizen Maeda has swapped in for Abada.
    Liel Abada
    Off
    Liel Abada
    Celtic
    Celtic
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Daizen Maeda
    On
    Daizen Maeda
    Celtic
    Celtic
    2nd Half
    46'
    SECOND HALF KICKS OFF
    We're back underway in Glasgow.
    End of 1st Half
    HT
    HALF TIME - CELTIC 0-0 REAL MADRID
    While Real grew into the first half and looked more dangerous as time wore on, Celtic will be the happier side at the break. They unsettled the reigning champions for long periods and could easily be ahead, with McGregor only denied an opener by the width of the post.
    42'
    GREAT SAVE!
    Vinicius Junior gets in behind on the left and his pace takes him one-on-one with Hart. The Celtic goalkeeper rushes off his line and stands strong to make a crucial stop.
    40'
    WASTED OPPORTUNITY FOR REAL
    Hazard has an excellent chance to open the scoring after Carvajal picks him out, but he fluffs his lines.