Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE: Ange Postecoglou's side fail to keep European hopes alive
Champions League / Group Stage
Celtic Park / 25.10.2022
22:00
Celtic to finish rock-bottom with Europa League hopes over after Shakhtar draw
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME - CELTIC 1-1 SHAKHTAR
It's all over for Celtic, whose European campaign comes to a premature end. No matter what happens against Real Madrid in their last Champions League match of the season, Postecoglou's side are now destined to finish bottom of the group.
90+1'
TACTICAL SUBSTITUTIONS
Shakhtar slow the tempo with a couple of pointless subs, bringing off Mudryk and Sudakov for Ivan Petriak and Serhiy Kryvtsov.
90'
OFF THE POST! BUT NO!
Maeda heads down to Giakoumakis, who smashes a shot against the upright from close range. It wouldn't have counted anyway owing to a foul in the build-up.
88'
ZUBKOV BOOKED
... after nibbling at Giakoumakis' ankles.
87'
WAS THAT THE CHANCE?
Forrest picks out O'Riley in a perfect position inside the area, but he can only guide a shot wide of the far post.
83'
FOURTH CHANGE FOR CELTIC
Hatate swaps out for David Turnbull.
78'
CELTIC ALL OVER THE PLACE DEFENSIVELY
Lucas Taylor gets down the right and whips in a dangerous cross but, luckily for Celtic, there is a Mudryk-shaped hole in the box and nobody gets on the end of the ball.
74'
GOOD SAVE!
O'Riley has a crack from distance, but Trubin dives low to his left and pushes it away.
71'
TERRIBLE MISS!
Wow. That's one of the worst misses of the season, surely.
Mudryk gets in behind again, hurdling a tackle from Cameron Carter-Vickers, and squares to Sikan unmarked five yards out. Somehow he manages to squeeze his shot wide of the upright, leaving his teammates with their hands on their heads.
68'
SO CLOSE!
Maeda gets in behind on the left and shimmies towards goal, seeing a shot deflected inches wide at the near post.
65'
TRIPLE CHANGE FOR CELTIC
Haksabanovic, Furuhashi and Abada make way for Daizen Maeda, Aaron Mooy and James Forrest as Postecoglou looks to refresh his midfield and attack.
62'
TAME EFFORT
Giakoumakis plays Furuhashi in behind with a nicely weighted pass, but he can only sidefoot a shot straight at Trubin. That was a huge chance for Celtic to retake the lead.
58'
GOAL!
And, just like that, Shakhtar are back on terms.
Hatate loses the ball in midfield and the visitors counter-attack at speed. Sikan, having only just come off the bench, plays in Mudryk, who smashes an angled shot into the roof of the net.
57'
FIRST SUBSTITUTION
Traore comes off for Danylo Sikan as Shakhtar look to force an equaliser.
55'
SHAKHTAR'S THIRD CAUTION
... goes to Taras Stepanenko after he clatters Furuhashi.
53'
BIG LET-OFF!
Celtic's defence gets in a muddle and Traore drags a shot across the face of goal. Zubkov ghosts in, completely unmarked, at the far post, but can only hit the side-netting from close range.
52'
MESSY START TO THE SECOND HALF
Neither side has managed to get a handle on possession since the restart. Giakoumakis goes down in the box, but there's nothing doing.
49'
YELLOW CARD
Giakoumakis turns Bondar in a dangerous area and the Shakhtar defender drags him down at the cost of a caution. Both of Shakhtar's centre-backs are on a booking now.
2nd Half
46'
SECOND HALF KICKS OFF
We're back underway at Parkhead.