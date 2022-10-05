Chelsea v AC Milan live! - Latest from Stamford Bridge for this Champions League match in Group E
Champions League / Group Stage
Stamford Bridge / 05.10.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
22'
FREE-KICK
Chelsea win a free-kick down the right flank, as Ballo-Toure is penalised for a handball.
19'
WELL OVER!
Chelsea win a corner on the right-hand side. Mount delivers it into the penalty area, but the ball comes off the shoulder of Fofana and loops well over the bar. Milan goal-kick.
17'
STILL GOALLESS
It is still goalless here after a quarter of an hour.
The latest Chelsea advance forward sees James run down the right flank before crossing it into the centre of the penalty area, but Tomori does well to head it clear first-time.
Image credit: Getty Images
14'
AC Milan
YELLOW CARD
Milan have their second early yellow card of the game as Ballo-Toure is booked for a late challenge on James which caught him right on the ankle.
Yellow card
Fodé Ballo-Touré
AC Milan
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
12'
HIGH PRESS WORKING
The home side are pressing high, and Kovacic wins the ball back in a great area. They try top find Aubameyang with a clipped pass in behind, but Tomori does well to comfortably see the ball out for a goal-kick.
10'
CHELSEA ENJOYING MORE POSSESSION
The home side are knocking the ball about well, but cannot quite work through the passes in the final third.
7'
AC Milan
FOUL!
Krunic is shown the game's first yellow card after a late lunge on Loftus-Cheek.
Yellow card
Rade Krunic
AC Milan
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
4'
GOOD SAVE!
Chelsea create their best chance! Thiago Silva intercepts a long AC Milan goal-kick, and the home side break, with the defender playing in Aubameyang ahead of him. He feeds it to Mount to his left, and the midfielder has a low strike from outside the area tipped away at the far post by Tatarusanu!
2'
FREE-KICK
Koulibaly concedes a foul on Krunic around 40-yards from goal, and Milan have an early free-kick. Tonali delivers the ball into the box, but Chelsea do well to clear it at the first attempt.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF
We are underway here at Stamford Bridge! The home side get the ball rolling.
19:50
19:45
TOMORI STARTS FOR AC MILAN
19:40
KICK-OFF GETTING CLOSER
We are edging closer towards kick-off here in West London. The teams are now concluding their warm-ups.
19:35
CHELSEA NEED A WIN
Chelsea currently sit bottom of Group E with just one point, but first-placed Milan are only three points clear at the top at this early stage, and the Blues will want to move up the group as Graham Potter chases his first Champions League win.
19:30
PRE-MATCH STATS
- AC Milan's only win over Chelsea was in February 1966 in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, winning 2-1 at the San Siro.
- Chelsea have only lost two of their 13 home European matches against Italian opposition, with both defeats coming in the Champions League (to Lazio in 2000, and to Inter Milan in 2010).
19:25
SETTING THE SCENE
The Milan team survey their surroundings at Stamford Bridge ahead of their first competitive meeting since 1999.
Mike Maignan, Alexis Saelemaekers, Junior Messias and Davide Calabria are also notable absentees for the Rossoneri tonight as head coach Stefano Pioli only names nine out of a possible 12 substitutes.
19:20
AC Milan
MILAN TEAM NEWS
AC Milan: Tatarusanu, Toure, Tomori, Kalulu, Dest, Tonali, Bennacer, Leao, de Ketelaere, Krunic, Giroud.
Subs: Diaz, Rebic, Origi, Pobega, Gabbia, Mirante, Gala, Coubis, Jungdal.
19:15
Chelsea
CHELSEA TEAM NEWS
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Fofana, Silva, Koulibaly, James, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Mount, Sterling, Aubameyang.
Subs: Jorginho, Pulisic, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Mendy, Broja, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Cucurella.
19:10
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to our text coverage of this Champions League match between Chelsea and AC Milan at Stamford Bridge.
Team news will be with you shortly.
Image credit: Getty Images