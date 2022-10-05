Chelsea - AC Milan
Champions League / Group Stage
Stamford Bridge / 05.10.2022
How to watch Chelsea v AC Milan in the Champions League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time
Chelsea v AC Milan, TV and live stream details: Graham Potter's side host Italian giants AC Milan in the Champions League group stages with the Group E match at Stamford Bridge coming at 8pm UK time on Wednesday, October 5. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com from 7:15pm.
Lineups
4-3-3
4-3-3
Statistics
Recent matches
Chelsea
AC Milan
