Chelsea - AC Milan

Champions League / Group Stage
Stamford Bridge / 05.10.2022
Chelsea
Not started
-
-
AC Milan
How to watch Chelsea v AC Milan in the Champions League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

Chelsea v AC Milan, TV and live stream details: Graham Potter's side host Italian giants AC Milan in the Champions League group stages with the Group E match at Stamford Bridge coming at 8pm UK time on Wednesday, October 5. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com from 7:15pm.

Dan Quarrell
By
Dan Quarrell
Published 04/10/2022 at 12:11 GMT
Read all

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC MilanMIL
21104
2
Dinamo ZagrebDZA
21013
3
Red Bull SalzburgSAL
20202
4
ChelseaCHE
20111
Follow the Champions League live Football match between Chelsea and AC Milan with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 5 October 2022.

Catch the latest Chelsea and AC Milan news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.