Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb live: Blues make seven makes in final group game
Champions League / Group Stage
Stamford Bridge / 02.11.2022
Live
4'
QUIET START
It's a quiet start on the pitch, but not in the stands - the Dinamo fans are creating a real atmosphere
1st Half
1'
OFF WE GO...
We're underway at the Bridge
19:59
HERE WE GO...
The teams are out. We're moments away from kick-off
19:56
ELSEWHERE IN THE GROUP
19:54
ONES TO WATCH
Orsic's goal against Chelsea earlier on the in the competition is one of 11 he's scored this season, while strike partner Bruno Petkovic is on 10. The Blues defence will have to be on their guard tonight
19:51
KICK-OFF APPROACHING
We'll be getting underway in less than ten minutes at the Bridge. Here's a reminder of the team news
19:47
SNOOKER LATEST
19:45
THE REVERSE FIXTURE
Dinamo's only win of the group stages so far was when they beat Chelsea 1-0 in Zagreb thanks to Orsic's goal. That was a result which cost Tomas Tuchel his job at Stamford Bridge
19:40
ZAGREB ARE SHOCKING ON THE ROAD
Dinamo Zagreb's Champions League away record is, quite simply, shocking. They have not won a group match on the road in this competitions since beating Ajax way back in 1998!
19:38
CHELSEA LOOKING TO BOUNCE BACK
Chelsea suffered their first loss of the Graham Potter era at the weekend as they lost 4-1 to Brighton. He'll be keen for a return to form tonight
19:35
HOW THE GROUP LOOKS
Chelsea will go through tonight regardless of what happens, but there's still plenty to play for for Dinamo Zagreb. If they win and Salzburg lose against AC Milan, the Italians will take second place and Dinamo will finish third. But Salzburg will take the second Champions League spot if they win!
19:31
ELSEWHERE TONIGHT
19:27
SEVEN CHANGES FOR DINAMO TOO
The visitors rested a load of players at the weekend for their 1-0 defeat to Osijek. They bring in Dino Peric, Josip Sutalo, Sagegh Moharrami, Arijan Ademi, Robert Ljubicic, Bruno Petkovic and Mislav Orsic for Kevi Theophile-Catherine, Rasmus Lauritsen, Daniel Stefulj, Petar Bockaj, Martin Baturina, Dario Spikic and Josip Drmic
19:22
ONLY FOUR REMAIN
Trevor Chalabah, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz are the only four playesr to keep their place from Chelsea's 4-1 thrashing at Brighton at the weekend. The changes in full are:
Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Jorginho, Denis Zakaria, Ben Chilwell and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Kepa Arrizabalaga, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucarella, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic and Conor Gallagher
19:16
TEAM NEWS - BOTH SIDES MAKE SEVEN CHANGES
CHELSEA: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Chalobah; Sterling, Jorginho, Zakaria, Chilwell; Mount, Aubameyang, Havertz...Subs: Bettinelli, Silva, Cucarella, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Ziyech, Gallagher, Broja /// DINAMO ZAGREB: Livakovic; Peric, Ristovski, Sutalo; Moharrami, Ivanusec, Misic, Ademi, Ljubicic; Petkovic, Orsic...Subs: Nevistic, Stefulj, Theophile-Catherine, Lauritsen, Bulat, Bockaj, Baturina, Marin, Menalo, Spikic, Emreli, Drmic
19:15
GOOD EVENING!
Hello and welcome tonight's coverage from the final night of Champions League group games as Chelsea host Dinamo Zagreb. The Blues are already through as group winners, but can the visitors grab a Europa League place? Team news coming up...
