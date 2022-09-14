Chelsea vs Salzburg LIVE: Graham Potter takes the reins for the first time
Champions League / Group Stage
Stamford Bridge / 14.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
19:51
HOW DO THEY LINE UP?
The Chelsea XI does have an odd look to it, with just one recognised centre-back on the pitch. So how's Potter going to set them up? "I won't give too much away to keep people guessing."
Image credit: Getty Images
19:48
SETTING THE TONE
It's sure to be a sombre mood at Stamford Bridge tonight, and the music over the PA system is reflecting that
19:45
KICK-OFF APPROACHING IN LONDON
There's 15 minutes to go before Chelsea and Salzburg get underway
19:41
FULL-TIME IN MILAN
The other game in this group has just reached its conclusion, with AC Milan beating Dinamo Zagreb 3-1. That means the Italians go top of the group with four points, with Dinamo in second on three points. There's a long way to go yet, thoughAC Milan v Dinamo Zagreb live - all the latest from Tommaso Pobega seals the points for Rossoneri
19:38
NORTH vs SOUTH?
Chelsea's new owner has floated the idea. Jurgen Klopp has laughed it off
'Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters?' - Klopp laughs off Boehly's all-star idea
19:36
SPORTING DIRECTOR SWAP?
Chelsea are reportedly eying up Salzburg’s Christoph Freund for their Sporting Director role. He's at The Bridge tonight
19:32
SALZBURG FANS ARRIVING AT THE BRIDGE
Plenty of them have made the journey, and they've been respectfully making their way through London
19:28
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ACTION ALREADY WELL UNDERAWAY
Celtic lost their opening group game against Real Madrid, so how are they responding against Shakhtar Dontesk? Follow the latest as the full-time whistle approaches hereSHAKHTAR DONETSK V CELTIC LIVE - MUDRYK CANCELS OUT EARLY CELTIC OPENER
19:27
POTTER MAKES CHAMPIONS LEAGUE BOW
Graham Potter reckons he's never been to a Champions League game before. He did guide Ostersund to the Europa League first knock-out round in 2018/19, when they were knocked out by Arsenal.
He says: "Wherever we start it is a heck of an introduction, it is going to be brilliant. So why not start here?”
19:23
OKAFOR RETURNS
Salzburg meanwhile make four changes from their win over Ried at the weekend, including, unsurpsingly, the return of Noah Okafor, who scored against AC Milan last week. Nicolas Seiwald, Luka Susic and Fernando also start, with Lucas Gourna-Douath, Dijon Kameri, Benjamin Sesko and Junior Adamu making way
Image credit: Getty Images
19:22
POTTER RINGS THE CHANGES
It's all change for Chelsea as Graham Potter goes with a 4-3-3 formation, ditching the three at the back system favoured by previous Blues bosses. He's also brought three fresh faces into the starting line-up - Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella, Jorginho for Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ben Chilwell
19:18
TEAM NEWS - CUCURELLA STARTS FOR CHELSEA
CHELSEA: Arrizabalaga; James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Cucurella; Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount; Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling...Subs: Bettinelli, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Fofana, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Chukwuemeka, Pulisic, Ziyech, Gallagher, Broja /// SALZBURG: Kohn; Dedic, Bernardo, Pavlovic, Ulmer; Gourna-Douath, Capaldo, Kjærgaard, Kameri; Sesko, Adamu...Subs: Mantl, Walke, Baidoo, Piatkowski, Van der Brempt, Kameri, Gourna-Douath, Diarra, Sesko, Simic, Adamu, Koita
19:16
GOOD EVENING!
Hello and welcome to coverage of tonight's Champions League clash between Chelsea and Salzburg. Graham Potter takes charge of the Blues for the first time and he's made a number of changes to their starting line-up. Team news coming up!
Image credit: Getty Images