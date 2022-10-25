Dinamo Zagreb v AC Milan LIVE - Milan lead Zagreb by four in crucial tie to keep Champions League hopes alive

Champions League / Group Stage
Maksimir / 25.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dinamo-zagreb/teamcenter.shtml
Dinamo Zagreb
Completed
0
4
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ac-milan/teamcenter.shtml
AC Milan
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Ben Southby
    By
    Ben Southby
    Updated 25/10/2022 at 20:50 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    90'
    Live comment icon
    FULL TIME
    Milan run out comfortable winners in the end, it finishes 4-0 to the Italians as they put one foot in the knockout stages!
    88'
    REBIC PULLS ONE WIDE
    Milan could have had seven or eight tonight. Rebic steers the latest effort wide.
    86'
    LESS THAN FIVE MINUTES REMAINING
    In all honesty, this game was over when Milan got their second. But it's been a spirited second half performance from the hosts, despite having their Champions League hopes dashed.

    Image credit: Eurosport

    84'
    BIG SAVE LIVAKOVIC!
    He saves a one-on-one Krunic effort to keep the deficit down to four.
    82'
    Live comment icon
    THE BALL IS IN THE NET...
    But the flag is up. Origi, who has just been introduced, strayed offside before fellow substitute Pobega rolled the ball into the net. It remains 4-0.
    78'
    TONALI DELIVERS ANOTHER DANGEROUS BALL
    It's well defended this time though.
    76'
    Live comment icon
    AND ANOTHER SWITCH FOR THE HOSTS
    Josip Misic
    Off
    Josip Misic
    Dinamo Zagreb
    Dinamo Zagreb
    On target1
    Fouls against2
    Free Kicks2
    Marko Bulat
    On
    Marko Bulat
    Dinamo Zagreb
    Dinamo Zagreb
    75'
    Live comment icon
    CHANGE FOR ZAGREB
    Mislav Oršic
    Off
    Mislav Oršic
    Dinamo Zagreb
    Dinamo Zagreb
    Blocked Shots1
    Wide1
    Petar Bockaj
    On
    Petar Bockaj
    Dinamo Zagreb
    Dinamo Zagreb
    75'
    Live comment icon
    MILAN MAKE A TRIPLE CHANGE
    Fode Ballo, Tommaso Pobega and Junior Messias have all been introduced.
    Ismaël Bennacer
    Off
    Ismaël Bennacer
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Fouls against1
    Tommaso Pobega
    On
    Tommaso Pobega
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    74'
    ZAGREB PUSHING FOR A CONSOLATION
    Orsic pulls off a good effort as he tries to bend a ball around Tatarusanu, but it's just wide to the right of the goal.
    69'
    Live comment icon
    Robert Ljubicic
    Own goal
    Robert Ljubicic
    Dinamo Zagreb
    Dinamo Zagreb
    Own goal1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    GOAL! DINAMO ZAGREB 0-4 AC MILAN (LJUBICIC O.G.)
    That's horrendously unlucky! Leao puts in a cross, which Giroud misses, but the ball pops up off the Frenchman and hits the face of Ljubicic - who had made a full pitch-length run back to defend - and ricochet's into the back of the net.
    67'
    STAT - LEAO AMONGST THE GOALS
    65'
    IVANUSEC FORCES A GOOD SAVE OUT OF TATARUSANU
    He gets a shot away on the edge of the box, but the Milan goalkeeper is solid.
    62'
    Live comment icon
    ZAGREB MAKE A TRIPLE CHANGE
    Ristovski, Ademi and Petkovic are replaced by Martin Baturina, Josip Drmic and Dario Spikic.
    Stefan Ristovski
    Off
    Stefan Ristovski
    Dinamo Zagreb
    Dinamo Zagreb
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls against2
    Free Kicks2
    Dario Špikic
    On
    Dario Špikic
    Dinamo Zagreb
    Dinamo Zagreb
    60'
    LJUBICIC BOOKED
    He was cautioned for the foul on Tonali that led to the penalty.
    Robert Ljubicic
    Yellow card
    Robert Ljubicic
    Dinamo Zagreb
    Dinamo Zagreb
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    Wide1
    59'
    Live comment icon
    Olivier Giroud
    Penalty
    Olivier Giroud
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Goals1
    On target3
    Offsides1
    Penalties1
    GOAL! DINAMO ZAGREB 0-3 AC MILAN (GIROUD)
    Never in doubt! Giroud puts his penalty into the top left corner to put the game to bed!
    57'
    Live comment icon
    PENALTY!
    This could be game over. Ljubicic brings down Tonali and is booked in the process.
    Giroud to make it three...
    55'
    Live comment icon
    SUB FOR AC MILAN
    Charles De Ketelaere
    Off
    Charles De Ketelaere
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    Blocked Shots2
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Rade Krunic
    On
    Rade Krunic
    AC Milan
    AC Milan
    54'
    GIROUD STRAIGHT AT LIVAKOVIC
    Giroud gets the latest Milan effort on goal at the visitor's start to take control of the game.
    52'
    MILAN HEADING INTO THE NEXT ROUND
    Leao gets slightly fortunate as he drives past four almost unresponsive Zagreb defenders, with two bumping into each other, but still has lots to do as he smartly slots the ball home at the near post.