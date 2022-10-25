Dinamo Zagreb v AC Milan LIVE - Milan lead Zagreb by four in crucial tie to keep Champions League hopes alive
Champions League / Group Stage
Maksimir / 25.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
Milan run out comfortable winners in the end, it finishes 4-0 to the Italians as they put one foot in the knockout stages!
88'
REBIC PULLS ONE WIDE
Milan could have had seven or eight tonight. Rebic steers the latest effort wide.
86'
LESS THAN FIVE MINUTES REMAINING
In all honesty, this game was over when Milan got their second. But it's been a spirited second half performance from the hosts, despite having their Champions League hopes dashed.
Image credit: Eurosport
84'
BIG SAVE LIVAKOVIC!
He saves a one-on-one Krunic effort to keep the deficit down to four.
82'
THE BALL IS IN THE NET...
But the flag is up. Origi, who has just been introduced, strayed offside before fellow substitute Pobega rolled the ball into the net. It remains 4-0.
78'
TONALI DELIVERS ANOTHER DANGEROUS BALL
It's well defended this time though.
76'
AND ANOTHER SWITCH FOR THE HOSTS
Off
Josip Misic
Dinamo Zagreb
On target1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks2
On
Marko Bulat
Dinamo Zagreb
75'
CHANGE FOR ZAGREB
Off
Mislav Oršic
Dinamo Zagreb
Blocked Shots1
Wide1
On
Petar Bockaj
Dinamo Zagreb
75'
MILAN MAKE A TRIPLE CHANGE
Fode Ballo, Tommaso Pobega and Junior Messias have all been introduced.
Off
Ismaël Bennacer
AC Milan
Fouls against1
On
Tommaso Pobega
AC Milan
74'
ZAGREB PUSHING FOR A CONSOLATION
Orsic pulls off a good effort as he tries to bend a ball around Tatarusanu, but it's just wide to the right of the goal.
69'
Own goal
Robert Ljubicic
Dinamo Zagreb
Own goal1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
GOAL! DINAMO ZAGREB 0-4 AC MILAN (LJUBICIC O.G.)
That's horrendously unlucky! Leao puts in a cross, which Giroud misses, but the ball pops up off the Frenchman and hits the face of Ljubicic - who had made a full pitch-length run back to defend - and ricochet's into the back of the net.
67'
STAT - LEAO AMONGST THE GOALS
65'
IVANUSEC FORCES A GOOD SAVE OUT OF TATARUSANU
He gets a shot away on the edge of the box, but the Milan goalkeeper is solid.
62'
ZAGREB MAKE A TRIPLE CHANGE
Ristovski, Ademi and Petkovic are replaced by Martin Baturina, Josip Drmic and Dario Spikic.
Off
Stefan Ristovski
Dinamo Zagreb
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks2
On
Dario Špikic
Dinamo Zagreb
60'
LJUBICIC BOOKED
He was cautioned for the foul on Tonali that led to the penalty.
Yellow card
Robert Ljubicic
Dinamo Zagreb
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide1
59'
Penalty
Olivier Giroud
AC Milan
Goals1
On target3
Offsides1
Penalties1
GOAL! DINAMO ZAGREB 0-3 AC MILAN (GIROUD)
Never in doubt! Giroud puts his penalty into the top left corner to put the game to bed!
57'
PENALTY!
This could be game over. Ljubicic brings down Tonali and is booked in the process.
Giroud to make it three...
55'
SUB FOR AC MILAN
Off
Charles De Ketelaere
AC Milan
Blocked Shots2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
On
Rade Krunic
AC Milan
54'
GIROUD STRAIGHT AT LIVAKOVIC
Giroud gets the latest Milan effort on goal at the visitor's start to take control of the game.
52'
MILAN HEADING INTO THE NEXT ROUND
Leao gets slightly fortunate as he drives past four almost unresponsive Zagreb defenders, with two bumping into each other, but still has lots to do as he smartly slots the ball home at the near post.