Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea: Live Champions League updates as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes his debut
Champions League / Group Stage
Maksimir / 06.09.2022
Live
19'
HEAD TENNIS
Chelsea continue to dominate the ball and Chilwell crosses. Dinamo cannot clear and it takes multiple headers from Sutalo and Peric to get it away.
16'
"WEAK" AGAIN
Tuchel has criticised his players for sloppy and weak defending - it has struck again.
That was the first time Dinamo have really come forward and they were carved open with such ease.
Credit to Petkovic's hold up play and Orsic was close to him to pick up the header and drive at goal.
13'
Goal
Mislav Oršic
Dinamo Zagreb
Goals1
On target1
GOAL: DINAMO ZAGREB 1-0 CHELSEA
Completely against the run of play. Chelsea have committed so many bodies up the pitch and a clearance goes into Petkovic.
He heads onto Orsic who bursts away from Fofana and Azpilicueta. He then calmly finishes rolling it beyond Kepa.
12'
PRESSURE BUILDING
Chelsea are all over Dinamo and the hosts are struggling to get out. James is very high up the pitch and is playing like a right-wing rather than a wing-back.
9'
FLASHES ACROSS GOAL
Chelsea counter attack at great speed, Havertz gets down the left-wing and fizzes a low cross that goes along the six-yard box but Aubameyang is not there in time for a tap in.
7'
FIRST CHANCE
The front three combine as Haverta flicks it on to Aubameyang and he tees up Sterling who's shot is blocked. It turns out the debutant was offside anyway.
5'
FORTRESS
Dinamo have not lost at home for nine months. This is going to be a tough game for Chelsea especially with Dinamo currently staying compact and defending deep in a low block.
3'
DEFENSIVE SETUP
Fofana is in the middle of the back three tonight with Koulibaly on the left and Azpilicueta on the right.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF
This year's Champions League is underway at the Stadion Maksimir.
17:38
HOMECOMING
Mateo Kovacic returns to the club he started his career at. He has since gone on to play for the likes of Real Madrid and Inter Milan, plus he has been capped by Croatia 81 times.
Dinamo know how to bring through talented midfielders as the club also started Luka Modric's career.
17:31
MENDY DROPPED
Mendy has made a lot high profile errors this season and many believe he has been dropped but reports suggest he has picked up a knock. He is still on the bench though.
17:22
UNCONVINCING CHELSEA
Chelsea have had an up and down start to the season. Despite sitting sixth in the Premier League table they have not played well and manager Thomas Tuchel called his side "weak" after they were beaten by Southampton.
The Blues defeated West Ham at the weekend but were lucky to come away with all three points as the Hammers had a last minute equaliser controversially disallowed.
17:14
IN-FORM DINAMO
Dinamo Zagreb won the Croatian league title last season and have started the new season in fantastic form.
They are eight matches in and have won seven drawing one. The unbeaten leaders have scored 27 goals in that period too.
The man to keep an eye on is Mislav Orsic, the winger has pace and an eye for goal. He once netted a hat-trick against Tottenham dumping them out the Europa League in 2021.
17:05
CHELSEA TEAM NEWS
Wesley Fofana starts again while the big news is that deadline day signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes his debut
17:00
DINAMO LINE-UP
Manager Ante Cacic chooses this side to face Chelsea. It seems they will play a 3-5-2 formation.
Team: Livakovic, Moharrami, Sutalo, Peric, Ristovski, Ademi, Misic, Ivanusec, Ljubicic, Petkovic, Orsic
16:53
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the clash between Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea.
This season's Champions League starts here!
Image credit: Eurosport