Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Remains goalless in Germany despite flurry of Spurs chances
Champions League / Group Stage
Deutsche Bank Park / 04.10.2022
22:18
MATCH REPORT - SPURS FRUSTRATED IN GERMANY
Spurs fail to find breakthrough in goalless draw at Eintracht Frankfurt
End of 2nd Half
90'+3
FULL TIME
That's that! Spurs take home a useful point after a goalless draw in Germany.
90'
INTO ADDED TIME
There will be three minutes of additional time to be played at the end of the first half.
87'
ANOTHER FRANKFURT CHANGE
Off
Jesper Lindström
Eintracht Frankfurt
On
Eric Ebimbe
Eintracht Frankfurt
85'
KANE BOOKED
Yellow card
Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur
85'
FIVE MINUTES TO GO!
It's still goalless in Frankfurt. Will we see any late drama?
83'
SON ARRIVES LATE AT THE NEAR POST...
Wide! Sessegnon looks for Son with a low cross but the forward can't convert.
82'
THE GAME HAS REALLY OPENED UP
Both sets of players look tired and the game is wide open.
79'
GIL ALSO INTRODUCED
Off
Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur
On
Bryan Gil
Tottenham Hotspur
79'
DOUBLE SPURS CHANGE
Off
Clément Lenglet
Tottenham Hotspur
On
Ben Davies
Tottenham Hotspur
79'
FRANKFURT WANT A PENALTY!
Knauff has a shot from the edge of the box and it hits Hojbjerg on the arm, but he looked to have it tucked in. VAR have a quick look, and nothing is given.
76'
KAMADA BLASTS A SHOT OVER THE BAR
It's a poor finish from the Frankfurt forward who seemed to have all the time in the world to pick his spot, but couldn't get the finish right.
72'
SPURS ALSO MAKE A SWITCH
Off
Ivan Perišic
Tottenham Hotspur
On
Ryan Sessegnon
Tottenham Hotspur
71'
ANOTHER FRANKFURT CHANGE
Off
Sebastian Rode
Eintracht Frankfurt
On
Luca Pellegrini
Eintracht Frankfurt
70'
RICHARLISON DELIVERS A DANGEROUS BALL
It's low and driven across the six-yard box but it's just out of Perisic’s path who was arriving at the back post.
69'
SONS OVERRUNS IT
The Spurs forward picked up the ball in the Frankfurt half and looked to make a dangerous run, but his first touch was really poor.
66'
BRILLIANT DEFENDING FROM JAKIC TO DENY PERISIC
Perisic looks to craft another delivery into the box but Jakic does enough to prevent him.
60'
SPURS ARE LUCKY NOT TO BE BEHIND!
They fail to clear the ball just outside their own box and Rode capitalises, finds Lindstrom on the edge of the box, who fires over the bar.
58'
MORE FRANKFURT PRESSUE
Lenglet and Dier are needed to block a flurry of Frankfurt shots on the edge of the box.
57'
FRANKFURT MAKE A CHANGE
Off
Randal Kolo Muani
Eintracht Frankfurt
On
Rafael Borré
Eintracht Frankfurt