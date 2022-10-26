Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live - Updates as the visitors look to secure top spot, Barca heading out
Champions League / Group Stage
Spotify Camp Nou / 26.10.2022
19:51
ACTION ELSEWHERE
Whereas Barca are heading out, Liverpool are basically through. Catch all the latest from their clash with Ajax, which kicks off at 8, hereAjax v Liverpool live! - Latest from Amsterdam ArenA ahead of this Champions League match
19:47
EUROPA LEAGUE THE PLACE TO BE?
To be fair, with Barca dropping into it, it's going to be a fascinating tournament after Christmas!
19:45
UNWANTED HISTORY
Five time winners of the European Cup, early exits don't happen often for Barca
19:42
THE HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Barcelona have a shocking head-to-head record with Bayern, losing the last five meetings, including 8-2 in the quarter-finals of this competition in 2019/20
Image credit: Getty Images
19:39
"AN ABSOLUTE DISASTER"
So what does Barca's Champions League exit mean? We had a look into it
'An absolute disaster' - Summer gamble backfires with Barca set for Champions League failure
19:32
BAYERN PROTECTING A 100% RECORD
Whereas Barcelona have picked up just four points from their opening four games, Bayern Munich are flying. They've picked up a full compliment of 12 points. Victory tonight will seal top spot in the group
19:29
BARCA HEADING OUT
With Inter battering Viktoria Plzen 3-0 at the San Siro, Barca can no longer qualify for the knock-out stages. Inter will be six points clear of them and Barca will have two to play, but the Italian's have a better head-to-head record. Xavi's side will have to settle for the Europa League once againInter Milan v Viktoria Plzen: Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Edin Dzeko score with Inter on brink of last 16
19:24
TWO CHANGES FOR BAYERN
Bayern meanwhile registered a fourth successive victory as they beat Hoffenheim 2-0. They've dropped Kingsley Coman and Benjamin Pavard though, replacing the pair with Sadio Mane and Noussasir Mazraoui
Image credit: Getty Images
19:22
BELLERIN STARTS FOR BARCA
Barcelona battered Athletic Bilbao 4-0 at the weekend, but they still make three changes. Hector Bellerin, Marcos Alonso, Franck Kessie come in for Sergi Roberto, Gavi and Eric Garcia
Image credit: Getty Images
19:20
TEAM NEWS - LEWANDOWSKI STARTS AGAINST FORMER CLUB
BARCELONA: ter Stegen; Bellerin, Kounde, Alonso, Balde; Kessie, Busquets, de Jong; Dembele, Lewandowski, Pedri...Subs: Tenas, Pena, Garcia, Pique, Alba, Torre, Gavi, Terrors, Raphina, Fati /// BAYERN MUNICH: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Upamecano, de Ligt, Davies; Gnabry, Kimmich, Musiala, Goretzka, Mane; Choupo-Moting...Subs: Schenk, PAvard, Stanisic, Sabitzer, Gravenberch, Muller, Coman, Tel
19:15
GOOD EVENING!
Hello and welcome to tonight's coverage of Barcelona's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich. The hosts have already been dumped out of the competition - can they get a consolation win? Team news coming up