Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen live: Lewandowski scores brilliant hat-trick as Barca lead 4-1
Champions League / Group Stage
Spotify Camp Nou / 07.09.2022
Live
78'
MEMPHIS EXCHANGES PASSES WITH DE JONG
Skitters into the box ... and runs out of pitch.
76'
AND HE'S TRYING!
He arrives into the box from the left, whacks at goal, and Stanek pushes away.
75'
I'M GOING TO GIVE DEMBELE MAN OF THE MATCH
Unless Lewandowski does a real madness. He's been brilliant, so lithe and smart.
74'
PEDRI DEPARTS
And Gavi comes on, while Dembele, who gets a proper reception, is replaced by Memphis.
73'
I FEAR FOR PLZEN
If Barca fancy it, they've got a couple more goals left in them.
71'
GOAL! Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen (Torres) Another lovely goal; another lovely goal made by Dembele. He wanders infield, takes the ball off De Jong, and wedges a lovely ball over that takes out four men and which Torres watches over his shoulder, sweeping expertly into the roof of the nt.
69'
LEWANDOWSKI IS 34
Yeah.
67'
GOAL! Barcelona 4-1 Viktoria Plzen (Lewandowski) WHAT A GOAL FOR THE HAT-TRICK! WHAT A PLAYER! Jordi Alba clips a ball into the box, near side for Torres, who touches off to the edge ... and here come Lewandowski, grooving onto the ball and, somehow, both stroking and punching a sensational low curler low towards the far corner. Amazing.
66'
CHANGES
Barca send Ferran Torres on for Fati and Plzen send Fortune on for Chory.
65'
I WAS TALKING ABOUT BARCA'S DEFENCE
And Plzen rinse it again, Jemelka sliding a ball down the left for Mosquera, who crosses low with Chory sliding in! ... But his effort goes just wide!
63'
BARCA WIN A FREE-KICK
25 yards out, quite a way right of centre. Dembele dinks over the wall - this looks a planned move - to meet the run of Lewandowski, who nods down to the edge ... and Pedri meets the ball beautifully, round about the half-volley, and drills a great effort fractionally wide.
62'
LOVELY FROM DE JONG
Running off Lewandowski and hitting the line inside the box. But instead of using his left foot, because he's on the left, he shimmies inside and the opportunity goes.
61'
59'
BARCA KNOCK IT ABOUT
I might just copy paste that in every comment until full-time.
57'
THIS HAS GOT A BIT SCRAPPY
Which makes plenty of sense. Barca have lost a bit of edge and Plzen don't want to get embarrassed.
56'
CHORY TRIPS SOMEONE
I'm afraid I didn't see who because, if we're being real, my daughter, who I didn't know had woken up, disturbed me. But he's booked.
54'
SO HOW FAR CAN THIS BARCA SIDE GO
With the firepower they have, they can score against anyone, at any time, and their first-choice midfield of Busquets, Gavi and Pedri can give anyone a game of keepball. The defence, though, doesn't look good enough to win three knockout ties and a final - I imagine it'll get exposed at some point.
52'
DEMBELE AND LEWANDOWSKI
That already looks a partnership, Dembele power-wriggling past a challenge and a half in the middle, then flicking Lewandowski in outside him. Yerman shimmies around the keeper ... but runs out of pitch.
50'
I LOVE OUSMANE DEMBELE
The first time I saw him play, I thought I'd seen someone who'd be one of the best around - he was just so elusive and explosive. It's great to see him firing.
48'
BARCA ARE KNOCKING IT AROUND
Who knew. Liverpool have pulled a goal back through Luis Diaz. He is a player.