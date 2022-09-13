Bayern Munich v Barcelona LIVE: Robert Lewandowski frustrated on first reunion with former club
Champions League / Group Stage
Allianz Arena / 13.09.2022
22:00
MATCH REPORT
Looking for some extra insight into the game? Here's our match report, hot off the press.
Bayern score two goals in four minutes to beat Barcelona
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME - BAYERN MUNICH 2-0 BARCELONA
Barcelona will be bitterly disappointed with how this evening unfolded. Having made such an encouraging start, they were hit with two punchy goals early in the second half and failed to find a way back into the game.
90'
BARCA'S LAST CHANCE
The visitors win a corner and Alonso gets to the ball, but he can only head straight at Neuer.
86'
CLOSE!
Fati gets into the box and tees up Torres, whose shot is deflected just wide for a corner. Bayern clear with ease.
81'
BARCA FOLLOW SUIT
... with Dembele and Busquets coming off for Ansu Fati and Franck Kessie.
Off
Sergio Busquets
FC Barcelona
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against3
Free Kicks3
On
Franck Kessié
FC Barcelona
80'
TWO MORE CHANGES FOR BAYERN
Ryan Gravenberch and Mathys Tel come on for Musiala and Sane. The latter is livid, despite the scoreline, storming straight down the tunnel.
78'
MORE FRUSTRATION FOR LEWANDOWSKI
Lewandowski wins a free kick in a promising position. He steps up himself but smashes the ball straight into the wall.
74'
KIMMICH BOOKED
... after dragging back De Jong just as the Dutchman threataned to break the lines.
Yellow card
Joshua Kimmich
FC Bayern Munich
Assists1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Free Kicks3
71'
... AND ANOTHER FOR BARCA
Andreas Christensen comes off for Eric Garcia.
70'
ANOTHER CHANGE FOR BAYERN
Mane is hooked, with Serge Gnabry replacing him.
66'
END-TO-END STUFF
Bayern come forwards and Goretzka has a blast from distance, but it's blocked. Barca counter through Dembele, who jinks all the way up to the box only for an attempted through ball to be hoofed away by Upamecano.
63'
DOUBLE SWITCH FOR BARCA
With Gavi and Raphinha coming off for Frenkie de Jong and Ferran Torres respectively.
62'
PEDRI HITS THE POST!
Having skipped clear in the box, Pedri looks certain to score only for his dinked shot to clip the upright and bounce away.
60'
ANOTHER CHANCE FOR MUSIALA
... but this time he drags a low shot wide of the post.
59'
MUSIALA BLASTS OVER
Barcelona are stretched once more, leaving Sane in an ocean of space on the right. He tees up the onrushing Musiala, but the teenager leathers a shot into the stands.
57'
BARCA ON THE ROPES
Mane almost gets in behind on the left, but Ronald Araujo nips in front of him and gets the ball clear at the cost of a corner. Ter Stegen punches it away.
54'
Goal
Leroy Sané
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
GOAL!
Well, well, well. A lovely passing move ends with Musiala slipping through Sane as he runs off his shoulder. His pace takes him one-on-one with Ter Stegen and he slides the ball past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.
50'
Goal
Lucas Hernandez
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target1
Free Kicks1
GOAL!
That's way, way too easy for Bayern. From the ensuing corner, Kimmich whips a delivery to the near post and Hernandez ghosts in ahead of Alonso to head in from close range.
49'
GOOD SAVE!
Bayern come forwards and Goretzka has a crack from distance, forcing Marc-Andre ter Stegen to palm it away.
48'
BUSQUETS BOOKED
... for stamping on Musiala's foot. He offers his opponent the hand of friendship, but the Bayern youngster blanks him.
Yellow card
Sergio Busquets
FC Barcelona
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1