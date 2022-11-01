Bayer Munich vs Inter LIVE: Benjamin Pavard's header has Bayern ahead in Munich
Champions League / Group Stage
Allianz Arena / 01.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
Bayern Munich run out 2-0 winners against Inter, capping off a brilliant group stage performance. Six wins from six. Inter qualify as runners-up.
92'
SUPERB SAVE!
Ulreich makes his first big save in a while, Dzeko fires first time but the goalkeeper is equal to it. That was close to being a consolation for the Serie A side.
90'
THREE ADDITIONAL MINUTES
90'
YELLOW CARD FOR INTER
Carboni slips into Sabitzer and is booked.
Yellow card
Valentin Carboni
Internazionale
89'
OVER
The cross comes in but Edin Dzeko's header is fired over.
88'
YELLOW CARD FOR BAYERN
Stanisic is booked.
Yellow card
Josip Stanisic
FC Bayern Munich
87'
PROFESSIONAL DISPLAY
This is has been the textbook definition of a professional display from Bayern Munich tonight. With the group already won, they've been efficient, not made many mistakes and been ruthless when they've had to be. Nagelsmann will be delighted with this performance.
84'
INTER PUSHING FORWARD
Inter are now committing men forward, this was always going to be the plan at 1-0, but at 2-0 it would take something special to pull this game back in their favour.
80'
FIRST CHANCE FOR WANNER
The 16-year-old German has a shot but it's deflected. What a moment it would be for the young man if he could get on the scoresheet.
78'
COMFORTABLE
As expected, Bayern are really comfortable now, moving the ball well and with a swagger after that second goal.
76'
SUB FOR BAYERN
What a moment! 16-year-old Paul Wanner is on for Coman.
Off
Kingsley Coman
FC Bayern Munich
On
Paul Wanner
FC Bayern Munich
76'
SUB FOR INTER
Skriniar is on for de Vrij.
Off
Stefan de Vrij
Internazionale
On
Milan Škriniar
Internazionale
76'
SUBS FOR INTER
Carboni is on.
Off
Joaquín Correa
Internazionale
On
Valentin Carboni
Internazionale
74'
SO CLOSE TO 3-0!
Musiala does brilliantly to slip in Gnabry who fires it across goal and Alphonso Davies is inches away from connecting.
73'
SUB FOR BAYERN MUNICH
Not a bad way to sign off for Choupo-Mouting! It's his last act of the night and he is replaced by Tel.
Off
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
FC Bayern Munich
On
Mathys Tel
FC Bayern Munich
72'
Goal
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
FC Bayern Munich
GOAL - BAYERN MUNICH
Eric Choupo-Mouting smashes home Bayern's second of the match! What a turnaround it has been for Choupo-Moting.
71'
SHOT ON TARGET
Mkhitaryan has a crack on target but it's dealt with easily by Ulreich. That's Inter's first effort of the second half.
68'
THE LATER THE BETTER
Keeping Bayern at 1-0 seems to be the gameplan for Inter, who will fancy their chances of going for goal later in the match. Inter are being incredibly patient without the ball and are reluctant to put themselves in a dangerous situation when they do have it.
66'
INTER LOOKING TO SPRING
Inzaghi's men are looking to counter-attack, sitting deep and allowing Bayern the ball but so far they haven't found an opportunity to counter with any real purpose.
65'
SUB FOR BAYERN
Musiala is on for Bayern.
Off
Noussair Mazraoui
FC Bayern Munich
On
Jamal Musiala
FC Bayern Munich