Bayern v Viktoria Plzen - Five-star Bayern putting Czechs to sword

Champions League / Group Stage
Allianz Arena / 04.10.2022
FC Bayern Munich
Viktoria Plzen
    Updated 04/10/2022 at 19:01 GMT
    20:00
    THE TEAMS MEET AGAIN NEXT WEDNESDAY
    19:57
    FIVE-STAR BAYERN DEMOLISH PLZEN
    Read about how Bayern are even more dominant in Europe than in Germany and find out which forward took man of the match honours.
    Sane grabs double as Bayern hammer Plzen
    FULL TIME
    THE EASIEST OF VICTORIES FOR BAYERN
    And they look set to be through to the knockout stages before the middle of October. Thanks for following the match with us.
    90+4'
    GOOD STOP FROM TVRDON
    It's been a tough night for the Plzen keeper but he did well to parry the dipping free kick from Sabitzer wide of the target.
    88'
    SABITZER SHOOTS FROM EDGE OF AREA
    But Tvrdon has the effort under control.
    85'
    NICE STRIKE FROM N'DIAYE
    But he shoots just over the bar from the edge of the box.
    83'
    GNABRY WEAVES HIS WAY TO EDGE OF BOX
    But he then skews his effort just wide of the target.
    78'
    GAME LOST MOMENTUM NOW
    Bayern have understandably took their foot off the pedal and Plzen do not look capable of taking advantage.
    73'
    DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION FOR BAYERN
    Goretzka and Upamecano come off for Pavard and Sabitzer.
    72'
    DECENT CROSS INTO THE BOX FROM TEL
    Under no pressure it must be said, but a desperate header behind from Holik stops Mane nodding home his second.
    66'
    MOSQUERA SHOOTS AT GOAL
    But it never looks like threatening Neuer.
    63'
    TIJANI ON FOR HEJDA FOR PLZEN
    59'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL FOR BAYERN!
    Fine ball from Mane into Goretzka and he calmly played in Choupo-Moting who calmly controlled and then netted with ease.
    58'
    SANE COMES OFF TO STANDING OVATION
    Tel comes on to replace him.
    54'
    GNABRY CROSSES INTO CENTRE
    And Choupo-Moting attacked the ball but could not aim his header on target.
    50'
    GOAL FOR BAYERN!
    It's just too easy. Mane is the creator spotting Sane's run through the middle and he takes the ball down brilliantly with the outside of his left boot before blasting home.
    49'
    LOVELY ATTEMPTED THROUGH-BALL FROM MANE
    But a desperate lunging leg from N'Diaye stops Gnabry being presented with an easy chance.
    46'
    DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION FOR BAYERN
    Davies and Musiala have been given the second half off and are replaced by Stanisic and Choupo-Moting. Jemelka has come on for Vlkanova for the visitors.
    46'
    PLZEN GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
    HALF TIME
    A DEMOLITION FROM BAYERN
    The Czech side will be relieved they are not further behind.