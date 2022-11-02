Copenhagen v Dortmund LIVE: Edin Terzic's side look to end Champions League group stage on a high
Champions League / Group Stage
Parken / 02.11.2022
Live
1'
KICK OFF!
We're underway in Copenhagen.
19:55
FIVE-MINUTE WARNING
Kick off draws ever nearer. Who's in the mood for some Champions League football?
19:30
PARKEN ALREADY BOUNCING
The noise is deafening and there's still half an hour until kick off.
19:15
DORTMUND UNBEATEN IN FOUR
Dortmund have been inconsistent so far this season, with Edin Terzic's side fourth in the Bundesliga as things stand. They have three wins in their last four matches, however, having beaten Hannover 96 in the DFB-Pokal along with VfB Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt in the league.
Throw in a creditable draw against Manchester City and it starts to look like a decent run. This may not be the most consequential game, but another victory would strengthen that winning feeling.
19:05
COPENHAGEN HOPING TO SALVAGE SOME PRIDE
Despite being three points behind third-placed Sevilla, who play Manchester City in tonight's other Group G fixture, Copenhagen are guaranteed to finish bottom owing to their inferior head-to-head record.
The hosts will still want to give a raucous home crowd something to cheer, however. They lost 3-0 to Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion, so an upset here would also give them some measure of revenge.
19:00
CONFIRMED TEAMS - COPENHAGEN: Grabara, Diks, Vavro, Lund, Sorensen, Clem, Lerager, Claesson, Bardghji, Haraldsson, Daramy. /// DORTMUND: Kobel, Passlack, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Hazard, Can, Ozcan, Adeyemi, Reyna, Malen, Modeste.
18:55
DORTMUND LOOK TO END CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP STAGE ON A HIGH
Good evening and welcome to our coverage of FC Copenhagen's meeting with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. While Dortmund have already sealed their place in the knockout rounds as runners-up to Manchester City in Group G, they will be keen to keep their recent momentum going with a win at Parken.