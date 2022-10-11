Copenhagen v Manchester City LIVE - Julian Alvarez leads the line for City who look to maintain 100% European record
Champions League / Group Stage
Parken / 11.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
20:05
MATCH REPORT - GOMEZ SEES RED AS MAN CITY HELD TO GOALLESS DRAW IN COPENHAGEN
Gomez sees red as City held to goalless draw in Copenhagen
End of 2nd Half
90'+3
FULL TIME
Celebratory scenes at Parken as Copenhagen stop City and end their 100% European record, but the Cityzens remain unbeaten!
90'+3
DIAS BOOKED
He takes a swipe at Lerager and is cautioned.
Yellow card
Rúben Dias
Manchester City
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Wide2
Free Kicks1
90'+1
INTO ADDED TIME
Three minutes to be played at the end of the first half.
90'
STAMENIC UNLEASHES A POWERFUL EFFORT FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX
The midfielder sets himself up nicely, but drags a left-footed shot wide.
88'
LAPORTE REPLACED
Off
Aymeric Laporte
Manchester City
Free Kicks1
On
Nathan Aké
Manchester City
84'
GRABARA BEATS OUT A LONG-RANGE FODEN STRIKE
He gets down quickly to deny the Englishman.
82'
STAMENIC IS BOOKED
He'll miss the next matchday.
Yellow card
Marko Stamenic
FC Copenhagen
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Wide1
80'
COPENHAGEN SUB
Off
Davit Khocholava
FC Copenhagen
Fouls3
On
Kevin Diks
FC Copenhagen
77'
GUARDIOLA MAKES A DOUBLE CHANGE
No Haaland just yet. Foden and Silva replace Grealish and De Bruyne.
Off
Jack Grealish
Manchester City
Fouls1
Fouls against5
Corners1
On
Phil Foden
Manchester City
75'
AKANJI IS DOWN CLENCHING HIS SHOULDER
He goes up for a header with Kristiansen and comes off worse as he lands awkwardly on his arm. The physio is on and he's receiving treatment.
72'
BIG CHANCE FOR COPENHAGEN!
Kristiansen and Johannesson combine again as the former delivers a brilliant ball towards the latter at the back post, but as the substitute slides in the ball is just out of his path.
67'
AKANJI MAKES A GREAT CHALLENGE
He denies the oncoming Kristiansen who had made a great run to get on the end of a long switch by substitute Johannesson.
66'
TIME FOR HAALAND?
Guardiola probably didn't want to have to call on him tonight, but Man City's top goalscorer is out warming up.
Image credit: Eurosport
62'
CITY CONTROLLING POSSESSION
The visitors are biding their time, and have managed to slow the game down after a fast, scrappy start to the second half.
59'
COPENHAGEN MAKE A CHANGE
Off
Hákon Arnar Haraldsson
FC Copenhagen
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson
FC Copenhagen
56'
DE BRUYNE STRIKES INTO THE SIDE NETTING
It's better from Man City who get forward again in another positive attack. This time De Bruyne's strike from a tight angle is into the side netting
54'
GREALISH VENTS HIS FRUSTRATION AT THE REFEREE
He's been fouled four or five times now without any action taken, and understandably the Man City man is getting fed up.
50'
GRABARA KEEPS OUT DE BRUYNE
It was a nice hit from outside the box from De Bruyne, but it's a comfortable save for the goalkeeper.
48'
QUICK START TO THE SECOND HALF BY COPENHAGEN!
They're piling the pressure on the ten men of City as the Parken erupts as the hosts win a corner.