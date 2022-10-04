Inter v Barcelona - Inter edge to crucial win over Barca
Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 04.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
22:10
CRUCIAL WIN FOR INTER
What does Xavi have to address? Who was the man of the match? Find out here.
Fine Calhanoglu strike gives Inter statement win over Barca
FULL TIME
INTER WIN
The stadium is in near delirium. They know how crucial this victory was.
90+7'
ONANA IS BOOKED FOR TIME-WASTING
90+4'
LOVELY BALL FROM DEMBELE
But the ball was just in front of Lewandowski.
90+2'
NO PENALTY!
That is controversial. One television angle looked like it struck his hand just in front of Fati's head.
90+1'
DID DUMFRIES HANDLE IN THE BOX?
Sergi Roberto put the ball into the box and Dumfries got to the ball before Fati who immediately appealed for a penalty. It is being checked now.
89'
DEMBELE PUTS THE CROSS INTO THE BOX
But Busquets heads wide of the target.
88'
BASTONI GOES INTO THE BOOK
He pulls down Kessie on the edge of the area.
85'
CALHANOGLU TAKEN OFF TO BIG OVATION
He is replaced by Asllani.
83'
KESSIE COMES ON FOR GAVI
78'
DEMBELE PUTS A DANGEROUS CROSS INTO BOX
But this time Onana gets a decent fist to it and clears the danger.
77'
DIMARCO, DE VRIJ AND DARMIAN COME OFF
Acerbi, Dumfries and Gosens come on for Inter.
75'
GAVI AND MARTINEZ PICK UP BOOKINGS
A little push and shove while waiting for a Barcelona corner.
70'
CALHANOGLU INTO THE BOOK
He was late with a sliding tackle on Busquets.
69'
GOAL DISALLOWED!
A handball from Fati. He was very close to the keeper who pushed the ball but his hand was up. It still seems harsh.
67'
GOAL FOR BARCELONA!
Pedri nudges home from close range after Onana fails to get enough contact to clear Dembele's cross.
64'
FATI AND BALDE COME ON
Raphinia and Alonso leave the field.
62'
OFF THE POST!
Pedri squares the ball to Dembele who shoots with his left foot and it comes straight back off the near post. Maybe a touch from Onana on the way though it didn't seem to alter the flight.
60'
BUSQUETS BOOKED FOR A CYNICAL FOUL ON MARTINEZ
He was stopping an Inter counter-attack.
55'
DZEKO COMES ON FOR CORREA
And gets a great roar from the crowd.