Inter vs Bayern live: Sane gives the visitors the lead in Milan

Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 07.09.2022
Internazionale
Second half
0
2
83'
FC Bayern Munich
    Live Updates
    Matt Jones
    By
    Matt Jones
    Updated 07/09/2022 at 20:41 GMT
    83'
    WILD GNABRY FINISH
    The former Arsenal man snatches at a shot when free on the right hand side of the area after being picked out by Sane. The ball flies into the stand
    81'
    FINAL INTER SUB
    Roiberto Gagliardini is on for Calhanoglu
    80'
    A STROLL IN THE PARK FOR BAYERN
    The visitors really are on easy street here. Inter can't get near them. Manuel Neuer has barely been tested in goal
    77'
    WANT TO SEE SANE'S SECOND?
    Of course you do, because it's liquid football
    75'
    BAYERN SUBS
    Serge Gnabry and Upamecano on for Coman and De Ligt
    Matthijs de Ligt Off
    Off
    Matthijs de Ligt
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    Dayot Upamecano On
    On
    Dayot Upamecano
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    74'
    MULLER SHOOTS OVER
    Bayern just don't look like they can be stopped. Muller is the latest to come close
    71'
    INTER SUBS - FOUR OF THEM!
    Inter need to do something, so they bring on Joaquin Correa for Edin Dzeko, while Denzel Dumfries, Skriniar and Alessandrio Bastoni make way for Matteo Darmian, Stefan De Vrij and Federico Demarco
    Alessandro Bastoni Off
    Off
    Alessandro Bastoni
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    Federico Dimarco On
    On
    Federico Dimarco
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    68'
    MANE SHOT SAVED
    Bayern are well and truly into their stride now. Mane thumps a shot towards the near post, but Onana saves
    66'
    Danilo D'Ambrosio
    Own goal
    Danilo D'Ambrosio
    Internazionale
    Internazionale
    GOAL! INTER 0-2 BAYERN - SANE DOES IT AGAIN
    Stunning! Simply stunning! If you thought the first goal was good, wait until you see this. Sublime one-touch football from Mane and Sane, who twice exchange the ball before the latter finishes through Onana. Wonderful
    65'
    ONANA GETS LUCKY
    Kimmich's cross into the box skims off Bastoni and heads towards the Inter goal. Onana should save comfortably, but he spills and has to back-pedal to stop the ball from crossing the line
    63'
    HAND BALL?
    Bayern certainly think so. Sane's cross into the box appears to hit the arm of Milan Škriniar, but nothing is given by the referee
    61'
    BAYERN MAKE THEIR FIRST SUB
    Leon Goretzka is on for Marcel Sabitzer
    Marcel Sabitzer Off
    Off
    Marcel Sabitzer
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    Leon Goretzka On
    On
    Leon Goretzka
    FC Bayern Munich
    FC Bayern Munich
    59'
    COMAN SHOT DEFLECTED OVER
    Coman cuts inside on his left foot and seets his shot take a massive deflection before flying over the bar
    54'
    HAND BALL CLAIMS
    Dzeko thinks his header has hit a Bayern arm, but the referee doesn't entertain the appeals and nor do VAR
    53'
    SANE MAKING HISTORY
    Tonight's goal was his 10th in the Champions League for Bayern, and he's got there pretty quickly
    50'
    BIG CHANCE FOR DZEKO
    The striker hasn't had much service tonight, but a fortuitious deflection bounces his way, only to fire straight at the 'keeper from close range
    47'
    D'AMBROSIO HOOKS OVER
    The ball falls to the defender in the box, but he's leaning back and fires well over
    2nd Half
    46'
    SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
    Right, no subs made by either side at the break. We're back underway
    21:02
    HOW DO INTER HIT BACK?
    Simone Inzaghi will be a bit concerned, for sure, as Bayern thoroughly deserve to be ahead. Inter certainly need to get Martinez more involved in the game, and their final ball must improve
    21:01
    SANE'S FIRST HALF
    He's put in quite the performance