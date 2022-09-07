Inter vs Bayern live: Sane gives the visitors the lead in Milan
Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 07.09.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
83'
WILD GNABRY FINISH
The former Arsenal man snatches at a shot when free on the right hand side of the area after being picked out by Sane. The ball flies into the stand
81'
FINAL INTER SUB
Roiberto Gagliardini is on for Calhanoglu
80'
A STROLL IN THE PARK FOR BAYERN
The visitors really are on easy street here. Inter can't get near them. Manuel Neuer has barely been tested in goal
77'
WANT TO SEE SANE'S SECOND?
Of course you do, because it's liquid football
75'
BAYERN SUBS
Serge Gnabry and Upamecano on for Coman and De Ligt
Off
Matthijs de Ligt
FC Bayern Munich
On
Dayot Upamecano
FC Bayern Munich
74'
MULLER SHOOTS OVER
Bayern just don't look like they can be stopped. Muller is the latest to come close
71'
INTER SUBS - FOUR OF THEM!
Inter need to do something, so they bring on Joaquin Correa for Edin Dzeko, while Denzel Dumfries, Skriniar and Alessandrio Bastoni make way for Matteo Darmian, Stefan De Vrij and Federico Demarco
Off
Alessandro Bastoni
Internazionale
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
On
Federico Dimarco
Internazionale
68'
MANE SHOT SAVED
Bayern are well and truly into their stride now. Mane thumps a shot towards the near post, but Onana saves
66'
Own goal
Danilo D'Ambrosio
Internazionale
Own goal1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
GOAL! INTER 0-2 BAYERN - SANE DOES IT AGAIN
Stunning! Simply stunning! If you thought the first goal was good, wait until you see this. Sublime one-touch football from Mane and Sane, who twice exchange the ball before the latter finishes through Onana. Wonderful
65'
ONANA GETS LUCKY
Kimmich's cross into the box skims off Bastoni and heads towards the Inter goal. Onana should save comfortably, but he spills and has to back-pedal to stop the ball from crossing the line
63'
HAND BALL?
Bayern certainly think so. Sane's cross into the box appears to hit the arm of Milan Škriniar, but nothing is given by the referee
61'
BAYERN MAKE THEIR FIRST SUB
Leon Goretzka is on for Marcel Sabitzer
Off
Marcel Sabitzer
FC Bayern Munich
Fouls1
Fouls against3
Wide1
On
Leon Goretzka
FC Bayern Munich
59'
COMAN SHOT DEFLECTED OVER
Coman cuts inside on his left foot and seets his shot take a massive deflection before flying over the bar
54'
HAND BALL CLAIMS
Dzeko thinks his header has hit a Bayern arm, but the referee doesn't entertain the appeals and nor do VAR
53'
SANE MAKING HISTORY
Tonight's goal was his 10th in the Champions League for Bayern, and he's got there pretty quickly
50'
BIG CHANCE FOR DZEKO
The striker hasn't had much service tonight, but a fortuitious deflection bounces his way, only to fire straight at the 'keeper from close range
47'
D'AMBROSIO HOOKS OVER
The ball falls to the defender in the box, but he's leaning back and fires well over
2nd Half
46'
SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
Right, no subs made by either side at the break. We're back underway
21:02
HOW DO INTER HIT BACK?
Simone Inzaghi will be a bit concerned, for sure, as Bayern thoroughly deserve to be ahead. Inter certainly need to get Martinez more involved in the game, and their final ball must improve
21:01
SANE'S FIRST HALF
He's put in quite the performance