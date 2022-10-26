Inter Milan v Viktoria Plzen: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku score as Inter make the last 16
Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 26.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT
FT: INTER MILAN 4-0 VIKTORIA PLZEN
Job done. Comfortable win for Inter - they make the Round of 16.
Dzeko with the brace and Lukaku back scoring goals - a perfect night.
Plzen are out they did not have enough quality to ever trouble the hosts.
90'
THREE MINUTES ADDED
Game, set and match.
Inter Milan will be in the knockout stages and it's the perfect night with Lukaku scoring.
87'
Goal
Romelu Lukaku
Internazionale
GOAL: INTER MILAN 4-0 VIKTORIA PLZEN
He is back with a bang. Typical Lukaku.
The ball is played into his feet and Lukaku rolls his man, combines with Correa who slides him in and the Belgian striker finishes clinically.
86'
LUKAKU GOES FOR IT
It's head tennis in the box as Plzen can't clear it and eventually Lukaku tries an overhead kick but he kicks nothing but the air and is penalised for a high boot - a bit harsh.
84'
SUBS FOR BOTH
Mkhitaryan goes off and Gagliardini comes on.
Vlkanova is taken off for Pilar.
83'
LUKAKU ON
Martinez is subbed off and Lukaku is on.
He is back from injury - his first appearance since late August with the World Cup on the horizon.
82'
GOOD SAVE
Inter break away - they have more numbers up than Plzen have back - Dumfries shoots and it is saved by Stanek.
80'
LIVELY
Vlkanova has been Plzen's only hope - he continues to look energetic and lively. He scored vs Bayern late on maybe he can grab a consolation goal.
Lukaku watches on - many thought he'd be given minutes but not yet.
77'
DIMARCO OFF
He has been one of the standout players tonight and gets a standing ovation from the fans - Dimarco goes off and Gosens comes on.
75'
UNLUCKY
Skriniar plays a great ball between the lines into Martinez - he turns and tries to poke it through for the run of Correa but it's intercepted.
72'
PLZEN TIRING
They may lack quality but they work hard and don't let there heads drop but Plzen are beginning to look tired.
70'
SUBS FOR BOTH
Kalvach looks tired and he comes off for N'Diaye.
Dzeko and Calhanoglu come off for Correa and Asllani.
66'
Goal
Edin Dzeko
Internazionale
GOAL: INTER MILAN 3-0 VIKTORIA PLZEN
Mkhitaryan flicks it over the defence to Martinez, he turns and rolls it across to Dzeko who strokes it into the bottom corner.
65'
CALHANOGLU DICTATING
The Turkish midfielder is calm on the bal and is playing lots of short passes to everyone in the team it seems.
His movement is good and he is always an option - he is playing with a confidence and assured nature.
63'
CALMNESS
Inter look relaxed, they are keeping possession and they don't seem to want to exert themselves too much now.
60'
HOW MANY?
There is no chance Plzen are getting back in this game - they don't have the quality to really test Inter - it's more a question of how many to the Italian side want to score tonight.
Martinez and Dumfries are causing them real problems.
58'
SAME AGAIN
A great cross-field ball to Dimarco again. First time on the volley he puts it on a plate for Martinez and his effort is saved well by the feet of Stanek.
56'
OFF THE POST
Mkhitaryan nearly scores his second of the game - it's two backheels and clever passes as Inter work a chance via Skriniar, Barella and Martinez.
Mkhitaryan shoots from distance and it cannons off the post.
54'
DIMARCO AGAIN
It just keeps coming down the left - Dimarco tries a cut back that is cleared well by Hejda.
52'
TIJANI OFF
He cannot continue and Jemelka comes on.