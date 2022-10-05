Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa live - hosts look to end two match Champions League losing streak
Champions League / Group Stage
Juventus Stadium / 05.10.2022
Live
21'
FINAL BALL MISSING AT THE MOMENT
Juve are practically camped in the Maccabi half, but that final pass isn't quite there for them. Still, they're looking dangerous - as, to be fair, are the visitors, when they are trying to break forward on the counter attack
18'
JUVE PROWLING
Cuadrado sees a fierce and dangerous cross cleared in the six yard box, but the hosts can't capitalise on the following corner, which Di Maria takes absolutely horrendously, finding the near side netting
15'
FANI HITS THE WALL
Maccabi win a free-kick 22-yards out and on the corner of the box. Abu Fani takes it, but it clatters into the wall and out for a corner
12'
VLAHOVIC DRAGS WIDE
Juve hit Maccabi with a rapid counter attack that ends in Filip Kostic picking out his teammate, but Vlahovic drags his shot wide of the near post. He should have hit the target from there
11'
COHEN TIPS AROUND THE POST
Vlahovic eyes the bottom corner from the edge of the box, only for the 'keeper to pull off an excellent save as he tips around the post for a corner
9'
DI MARIA INVOLVED ALREADY
The former Manchester United man has whipped in one dangerous cross which the 'keeper did well to come off his line and claim, while he went down on the edge of the area when taking a shot, appearing to be kicked in the ankle, only for the referee to wave away any appeals
6'
JUVE DOMINATING POSSESSION
The hosts have had plenty of the ball in the opening five or so minutes. Maccabi are sitting deep and allowing them to pass it around
3'
FIRST CHANCE TO JUVE
Di Sciglio sends in a cross from the left that is met by Dusan Vlahovic, but he heads over the bar
1st Half
1'
OFF WE GO
RIght; Juve get us underway. Stick with us for full coverage of a crucial game in Group H
20:00
HERE COME THE TEAMS!
The teams are out. The Champions League anthem has been played. Kick off is moments away
19:57
CAN MACCABI MAKE HISTORY?
Maccabi Haifa's only other win over an Italian team was 1-0 in Parma in the second round of the Cup Winners Cup in 1993/94. Their complete record is played five, won one, drawn one and lost three
19:54
CAN DI MARIA INSPIRE VICTORY?
Astonishingly, it's nine seasons since Di Maria last won the Champions League, when he lifted it with Real Madrid. He makes just his sixth Juve appearance tonight, and they'll be hoping for a big peformance
19:50
10 MINUTES TO GO UNTIL KICK OFF
The atmosphere is building at the Allianz Stadium
19:46
RONALDO DESPERATE FOR GAMES
One former Juventus player has been hitting the headlines today, with Cristiano Ronaldo's club manager admitting he's fed up at not playing for Manchester United
Ronaldo 'p****d off' when not playing, admits Ten Hag
19:43
JUVE LOOKING TO MAINTAIN FINE RECORD
Staggeringly, Juventus have reached the Champons League knock-out stages in nine successive seasons. Surely they need to win tonight to have any chance of maintaining that run
19:39
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
These two teams have met twice before, when they were paired together in the in 2009/10 Champions League group stages. Juventus won both ties 1-0, with Mauro Camoranesi netting in Israel, Giorgio Chiellini scoring the decisive goal at the delle Alpi)
19:35
MACCABI SITTING BOTTOM
Maccabi Haifa have lost their opening two group games as well, and both of them were at home. Barak Bakhar's side are top of the Israeli top flight though, winning five of their six matches so far
19:32
JUVENTUS NEEDING TO BOUNCE BACK
Juventus have been beaten by PSG and Benfica in their opening two fixtures. They've never lost three Champions League group games, and you feel defeat tonight would be terminal for their chances of reaching the knock-out stages
19:28
CELTIC TAKING A BEATING
19:25
NO DEAN DAVID FOR MACCABI
Dean David scored both of Maccabi Haifa's goals in a 2-0 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv at the weekend, but it's not enough to earn him a start. He's on the bench. Their three changes are Abdoulaye Seck, Ali Muhammad and Mavis Tchibota for Neta Lavi, Dolev Haziza and Omer Atzili