Juventus - Maccabi Haifa

Champions League / Group Stage
Juventus Stadium / 05.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventus/teamcenter.shtml
Juventus
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/maccabi-haifa/teamcenter.shtml
Maccabi Haifa
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-4-2
Maccabi Haifa
3-5-2
Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-4-2
Maccabi Haifa
3-5-2

Statistics

Recent matches

Juventus

Maccabi Haifa

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
22006
2
BenficaBEN
22006
3
JuventusJUV
20020
4
Maccabi HaifaMHF
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

‘Even Maradona would have been proud’ – Spalletti on Napoli’s ‘beautiful' performance

9 minutes ago

Champions League

The Europa League looms large over Barcelona again – The Warm-Up

an hour ago

Related matches

Benfica
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
20:00
Maccabi Haifa
-
-
Juventus
11/10
Paris Saint-Germain
-
-
Benfica
11/10
Paris Saint-Germain
-
-
Maccabi Haifa
25/10

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Juventus and Maccabi Haifa with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 5 October 2022.

Catch the latest Juventus and Maccabi Haifa news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.