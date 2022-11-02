Juventus v PSG live! - Latest from Allianz Stadium ahead of this Champions League match!
Champions League / Group Stage
Juventus Stadium / 02.11.2022
Live
2'
FIRST FORAY FORWARD
Juventus have their first wander forward in the opening moments here as Rabiot makes a run towards the penalty area from midfield. However, the move comes to nothing as his attempted through pass to Miretti is poor and it goes out for a goal-kick.
1st Half
1'
WE ARE UNDERWAY!
The away side kick us off here at the Allianz Stadium.
19:55
WE'RE ALMOST READY TO GO!
Both sets of teams are out and we are moments away from kick-off here in Turin!
19:50
Paris Saint-Germain
TOP SPOT UP FOR GRABS FOR PSG
Les Parisiens are still locked level on 11 points with Benfica in Group H, and they will want to try their best to top the group tonight to potentially give themselves a more forgiving draw in the round of 16.
PSG's passage to the next round has already been secured, but Christophe Galtier will not want his side to hold back this evening as they seek to pip Benfica at the summit.
19:45
CHIESA BACK ON BENCH AFTER LONG LAY-OFF
Federico Chiesa is back in the Juventus matchday squad following his long road to recovery from an ACL injury last season.
19:40
Juventus
JUVENTUS PLAYING FOR PRIDE
As for Juventus, their Champions League journey this season has come to end after their defeat last time out to Benfica.
Not since the 2013-14 season have Juventus failed to make it out of the group stage in the Champions League. The small light at the end of the tunnel for Max Allegri and the Bianconeri is the fact that they can still reach the Europa League play-off, as long as they equal or better Maccabi Haifa's result in Lisbon against Benfica.
19:35
PRE-MATCH STATS
- Juventus suffered their first defeat to PSG in major European competition in their 2-1 loss in MD1 of this season's Champions League.
- PSG are winless in all four away matches in European competition against Juventus.
- PSG have won their final group stage match in each of their last four seasons in the Champions League.
19:30
Paris Saint-Germain
SETTING THE SCENE
19:25
Juventus
HOME SIDE ARE IN THE BUILDING
19:20
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG TEAM NEWS
PSG: Donnarumma, Bernat, Marquinhos, Ramos, Hakimi, Vitinha, Ruiz, Verratti, Soler, Messi, Mbappe.
Subs: Pereira, Rico, Sanches, Sarabia, Mendes, Mukiele, Bitshiabu, Zaire-Emery, Ekitike, Letellier
19:15
Juventus
JUVENTUS TEAM NEWS
Juventus: Szcszesny, Gatti, Bonucci, Sandro, Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic, Miretti, Milik.
Subs: Chiesa, Pinsoglio, Rugani, Soule, Perin, Barbieri, Barrenechea.
19:10
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to our minute by minute text updates of this Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus in Turin. Team news will be with you shortly!
