Champions League Group A result: Joel Matip nets late winner for Liverpool after Ajax's Mohammed Kudus had cancelled out Mo Salah's opener
Champions League / Group Stage
Anfield / 13.09.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL TIME!
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax.
90+4'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Bajcetic on.
Off
Thiago
Liverpool
On
Stefan Bajcetic
Liverpool
90+2'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Milner on.
Off
Luis Díaz
Liverpool
On
James Milner
Liverpool
90+1'
YELLOW CARD
Berghuis booked.
Yellow card
Steven Berghuis
Ajax
90'
HOW LONG LEFT FOR LIVERPOOL TO HOLD ON?
Four minutes added.
89'
Goal
Joel Matip
Liverpool
GOAL! LIVERPOOL 2-1 AJAX
Matip rises brilliantly to thump a header beyond the keeper from a left-wing corner.
87'
AJAX CHANGE
Brobbey on.
Off
Mohammed Kudus
Ajax
On
Brian Brobbey
Ajax
86'
AS IT STANDS
Ajax 4pts from 2 played, Napoli 3pts from 1 played, Liverpool 1pt from 2 played, Rangers 0 pts from 1 played.
Liverpool will have to battle to qualify from Group A.
85'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
The keeper gets a vital glove on Nunez's drilled, low cross from the left byline to deny Diaz a tap-in.
83'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Salah touches a brilliant ball into the path of Nunez but the forward can only roll his low shot wide of the far post from 12 yards out.
82'
LIVERPOOL CONTINUE TO PUSH FOR A POTENTIAL WINNER
The crowd are doing their best to inspire the Reds players to carve out a clear-cut opening, but they have lacked ideas at times.
The substitutions haven't really had the impact Klopp would have hoped for.
80'
AJAX CHANGE
Grillitsch on.
Off
Kenneth Taylor
Ajax
On
Florian Grillitsch
Ajax
78'
LIVERPOOL ATTEMPT
Thiago 's 25-yard curler is once again very comfortable for Pasveer.
76'
AJAX CHANCE
Blind guides a free header wide of the far post after Tadic picked him out with a superb cross from the right.
74'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Matip charges in to meet a right-wing corner but can only head into the Kop.
72'
GREAT SAVE!
Kudus peels off his marker on to a ball into the right side of the area, but his venomous strike is well saved by Alisson.
It would not have counted though - he was offside.
71'
THE AJAX SUPPORT ARE GROWING IN VOLUME
They believe their side are beginning to look more and more assured as Liverpool run out of ideas.
Still a long way to go, mind you.
69'
AJAX CHANGE
Sanchez on.
Off
Devyne Rensch
Ajax
On
Jorge Sánchez
Ajax
68'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Nunez on.
Off
Diogo Jota
Liverpool
Assists1
On target1
Fouls against4
Wide1
On
Darwin Núñez
Liverpool