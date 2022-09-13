Champions League Group A result: Joel Matip nets late winner for Liverpool after Ajax's Mohammed Kudus had cancelled out Mo Salah's opener

Champions League / Group Stage
Anfield / 13.09.2022
Liverpool
Completed
2
1
Ajax
Paul Hassall
By
Paul Hassall
Updated 13/09/2022 at 21:15 GMT
MATCH REPORT
Matip heads late winner as Liverpool down Ajax
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL TIME!
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax.

Image credit: Getty Images

90+4'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Bajcetic on.
Thiago
Off
Thiago
Liverpool
Stefan Bajcetic
On
Stefan Bajcetic
Liverpool
90+2'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Milner on.
Luis Díaz
Off
Luis Díaz
James Milner
On
James Milner
90+1'
YELLOW CARD
Berghuis booked.
Steven Berghuis
Yellow card
Steven Berghuis
90'
HOW LONG LEFT FOR LIVERPOOL TO HOLD ON?
Four minutes added.
89'
Joel Matip
Goal
Joel Matip
Liverpool
GOAL! LIVERPOOL 2-1 AJAX
Matip rises brilliantly to thump a header beyond the keeper from a left-wing corner.
87'
AJAX CHANGE
Brobbey on.
Mohammed Kudus
Off
Mohammed Kudus
Brian Brobbey
On
Brian Brobbey
86'
AS IT STANDS
Ajax 4pts from 2 played, Napoli 3pts from 1 played, Liverpool 1pt from 2 played, Rangers 0 pts from 1 played.
Liverpool will have to battle to qualify from Group A.
85'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
The keeper gets a vital glove on Nunez's drilled, low cross from the left byline to deny Diaz a tap-in.
83'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Salah touches a brilliant ball into the path of Nunez but the forward can only roll his low shot wide of the far post from 12 yards out.
82'
LIVERPOOL CONTINUE TO PUSH FOR A POTENTIAL WINNER
The crowd are doing their best to inspire the Reds players to carve out a clear-cut opening, but they have lacked ideas at times.
The substitutions haven't really had the impact Klopp would have hoped for.
80'
AJAX CHANGE
Grillitsch on.
Kenneth Taylor
Off
Kenneth Taylor
Florian Grillitsch
On
Florian Grillitsch
78'
LIVERPOOL ATTEMPT
Thiago 's 25-yard curler is once again very comfortable for Pasveer.
76'
AJAX CHANCE
Blind guides a free header wide of the far post after Tadic picked him out with a superb cross from the right.
74'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Matip charges in to meet a right-wing corner but can only head into the Kop.
72'
GREAT SAVE!
Kudus peels off his marker on to a ball into the right side of the area, but his venomous strike is well saved by Alisson.
It would not have counted though - he was offside.
71'
THE AJAX SUPPORT ARE GROWING IN VOLUME
They believe their side are beginning to look more and more assured as Liverpool run out of ideas.
Still a long way to go, mind you.
69'
AJAX CHANGE
Sanchez on.
Devyne Rensch
Off
Devyne Rensch
Jorge Sánchez
On
Jorge Sánchez
68'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Nunez on.
Diogo Jota
Off
Diogo Jota
Darwin Núñez
On
Darwin Núñez
