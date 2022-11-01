Champions League Group A result: Late goals from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez secure win for Liverpool but Napoli still clinch top spot

Champions League / Group Stage
Anfield / 01.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Completed
2
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/napoli/teamcenter.shtml
Napoli
    MATCH REPORT
    Napoli top group despite Salah and Nunez giving Liverpool Anfield win
    End of 2nd Half
    90+11'
    FULL TIME!
    LIVERPOOL 2-0 NAPOLI.
    90+10'
    Darwin Núñez
    Goal
    Darwin Núñez
    Liverpool
    GOAL! - LIVERPOOL 2-0 NAPOLI
    Nunez does get his goal!
    90+9'
    HANG ON A SECOND!
    VAR is taking an age to check once again...
    90+7'
    LIVERPOOL GOAL CHALKED OFF!
    Van Dijk sees a bullet header from a left-wing corner well saved and Nunez hammers it home from close range.
    He's offside and the goal is ruled out.
    90+3'
    NAPOLI CHANGE
    Simeone on.
    Victor Osimhen
    Off
    Victor Osimhen
    Giovanni Simeone
    On
    Giovanni Simeone
    90+3'
    NAPOLI CHANGE
    Raspadori on.
    Tanguy N'Dombele
    Off
    Tanguy N'Dombele
    Giacomo Raspadori
    On
    Giacomo Raspadori
    90+3'
    YELLOW CARD!
    Nunez cautioned.
    90'
    TIME ADDED ON
    Seven minutes added.
    88'
    LIVERPOOL CHANGE
    Ramsay on.
    Trent Alexander-Arnold
    Off
    Trent Alexander-Arnold
    Calvin Ramsay
    On
    Calvin Ramsay
    87'
    LIVERPOOL CHANGE
    Bajcetic on.
    Thiago
    Off
    Thiago
    Stefan Bajcetic
    On
    Stefan Bajcetic
    87'
    LIVERPOOL CHANGE
    Carvalho on.
    Roberto Firmino
    Off
    Roberto Firmino
    Fabio Carvalho
    On
    Fabio Carvalho
    85'
    Mohamed Salah
    Goal
    Mohamed Salah
    GOAL! LIVERPOOL 1-0 NAPOLI
    Salah pokes home from close range after the keeper appeared to fumble Nunez's header over the line.
    85'
    LIVERPOOL STILL PUSHING AND PROBING FOR THAT OPENING GOAL
    With just five minutes to go, it's clear Liverpool won't get the four-goal win...
    83'
    NAPOLI CHANGE
    Zielinski on.
    Stanislav Lobotka
    Off
    Stanislav Lobotka
    Piotr Zielinski
    On
    Piotr Zielinski
    82'
    NAPOLI CHANGE
    Elmas on.
    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
    Off
    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
    Eljif Elmas
    On
    Eljif Elmas
    80'
    LIVERPOOL CHANCE
    Alexander-Arnold sees a 20-yard drive blocked. He follows up and blocks it through to Salah who sees a snapshot well saved by Meret.
    78'
    KLOPP V ITALIAN TEAMS
    The Reds boss has coached teams in 19 games against Italian sides during his managerial career. He has won on eight occasion, drawn once and lost 10 times.
    76'
    NAPOLI EFFORT
    Lobotka shapes to shoot from 25 yards out but can't generate any power to trouble Alisson.
    74'
    YELLOW CARD!
    Trent Alexander Arnold booked.