Champions League Group A result: Late goals from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez secure win for Liverpool but Napoli still clinch top spot
Champions League / Group Stage
Anfield / 01.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+11'
FULL TIME!
LIVERPOOL 2-0 NAPOLI.
90+10'
Goal
Darwin Núñez
Liverpool
GOAL! - LIVERPOOL 2-0 NAPOLI
Nunez does get his goal!
90+9'
HANG ON A SECOND!
VAR is taking an age to check once again...
90+7'
LIVERPOOL GOAL CHALKED OFF!
Van Dijk sees a bullet header from a left-wing corner well saved and Nunez hammers it home from close range.
He's offside and the goal is ruled out.
90+3'
NAPOLI CHANGE
Simeone on.
Off
Victor Osimhen
Napoli
On
Giovanni Simeone
Napoli
90+3'
NAPOLI CHANGE
Raspadori on.
Off
Tanguy N'Dombele
Napoli
On
Giacomo Raspadori
Napoli
90+3'
YELLOW CARD!
Nunez cautioned.
90'
TIME ADDED ON
Seven minutes added.
88'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Ramsay on.
Off
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool
On
Calvin Ramsay
Liverpool
87'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Bajcetic on.
Off
Thiago
Liverpool
On
Stefan Bajcetic
Liverpool
87'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Carvalho on.
Off
Roberto Firmino
Liverpool
On
Fabio Carvalho
Liverpool
85'
Goal
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
GOAL! LIVERPOOL 1-0 NAPOLI
Salah pokes home from close range after the keeper appeared to fumble Nunez's header over the line.
85'
LIVERPOOL STILL PUSHING AND PROBING FOR THAT OPENING GOAL
With just five minutes to go, it's clear Liverpool won't get the four-goal win...
83'
NAPOLI CHANGE
Zielinski on.
Off
Stanislav Lobotka
Napoli
On
Piotr Zielinski
Napoli
82'
NAPOLI CHANGE
Elmas on.
Off
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Napoli
On
Eljif Elmas
Napoli
80'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Alexander-Arnold sees a 20-yard drive blocked. He follows up and blocks it through to Salah who sees a snapshot well saved by Meret.
78'
KLOPP V ITALIAN TEAMS
The Reds boss has coached teams in 19 games against Italian sides during his managerial career. He has won on eight occasion, drawn once and lost 10 times.
76'
NAPOLI EFFORT
Lobotka shapes to shoot from 25 yards out but can't generate any power to trouble Alisson.
74'
YELLOW CARD!
Trent Alexander Arnold booked.