Maccabi Haifa v Juventus - Turin giants shocked by magical Maccabi
Champions League / Group Stage
Sammy Ofer Stadium / 11.10.2022
FULL TIME
A MEMORABLE NIGHT FOR MACCABI HAIFA
They were full value for their victory too. Thanks for following the game with us.
90+4'
CHERY SHOOTS AT GOAL
But Kostic blocks his shot.
87'
MOHAMED IS REPLACED BY TCHIBOTA
He has had a fine game in the midfield for the hosts.
82'
CUADRADO DRIVES LOW SHOT AT GOAL
But Cohen blocks the effort and Maccabi clear.
81'
LOCATELLI GOES INTO THE BOOK
Is given for arguing with the referee.
79'
KEAN PLAYS KOSTIC IN
But his cross is easily cleared by Maccabi.
74'
SOULE ON FOR SANDRO
The very last Juventus substitution.
72'
DAVID AND CORNUD COME OFF
Fanu and Manachem replace them.
69'
KEAN ON FOR DANILO
Another attacking substitution. Allegri throwing everything at it now.
68'
NO PENALTY GIVEN!
I don't know how they can make that decision. Maybe because the referee saw it well and it comes to his judgment call.
67'
CUADRADO GOES DOWN IN BOX
It looked for the world like a penalty as he was pushed by Cornud but the referee is waving his finger. VAR will check that.
66'
ATZILI COMES OFF TO A HUGE OVATION
He is replaced by Seck.
60'
CUADRADO CROSSES INTO THE AREA
But Cohen comfortably saves Vlahovic's header.
55'
RUGANI WINS HEADER FROM CORNER
But Cohen gets across his line to tip over the bar.
53'
CUADRADO GETS TO THE BY-LINE
But his cross is put behind by Batubinsika
52'
MORE GOOD DEFENDING FROM GOLDBERG
Vlahovic got behind the defence and put a low cross into the box but Goldberg was there to clear the danger.
48'
GREAT CHALLENGE FROM LAVI
Rabiot was through on goal but his opposition number was tracking back and got in a crucial challege.
46'
KOSTIC AND LOCATELLI ON FOR JUVENTUS
McKennie and Paredes come on for the Old Lady at half time.
46'
MACCABI HAIFA GET SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
HALF TIME
WHAT A HALF OF FOOTBALL
And in front of a buoyant crowd. If Juventus do not turn this round they will surely be out of the Champions League at the group stages.