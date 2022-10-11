Maccabi Haifa v Juventus - Turin giants shocked by magical Maccabi

Champions League / Group Stage
Sammy Ofer Stadium / 11.10.2022
Maccabi Haifa
Completed
2
0
Juventus
    Updated 11/10/2022 at 18:40 GMT
    FULL TIME
    A MEMORABLE NIGHT FOR MACCABI HAIFA
    They were full value for their victory too. Thanks for following the game with us.
    90+4'
    CHERY SHOOTS AT GOAL
    But Kostic blocks his shot.
    87'
    MOHAMED IS REPLACED BY TCHIBOTA
    He has had a fine game in the midfield for the hosts.
    82'
    CUADRADO DRIVES LOW SHOT AT GOAL
    But Cohen blocks the effort and Maccabi clear.
    81'
    LOCATELLI GOES INTO THE BOOK
    Is given for arguing with the referee.
    79'
    KEAN PLAYS KOSTIC IN
    But his cross is easily cleared by Maccabi.
    74'
    SOULE ON FOR SANDRO
    The very last Juventus substitution.
    72'
    DAVID AND CORNUD COME OFF
    Fanu and Manachem replace them.
    69'
    KEAN ON FOR DANILO
    Another attacking substitution. Allegri throwing everything at it now.
    68'
    NO PENALTY GIVEN!
    I don't know how they can make that decision. Maybe because the referee saw it well and it comes to his judgment call.
    67'
    CUADRADO GOES DOWN IN BOX
    It looked for the world like a penalty as he was pushed by Cornud but the referee is waving his finger. VAR will check that.
    66'
    ATZILI COMES OFF TO A HUGE OVATION
    He is replaced by Seck.
    60'
    CUADRADO CROSSES INTO THE AREA
    But Cohen comfortably saves Vlahovic's header.
    55'
    RUGANI WINS HEADER FROM CORNER
    But Cohen gets across his line to tip over the bar.
    53'
    CUADRADO GETS TO THE BY-LINE
    But his cross is put behind by Batubinsika
    52'
    MORE GOOD DEFENDING FROM GOLDBERG
    Vlahovic got behind the defence and put a low cross into the box but Goldberg was there to clear the danger.
    48'
    GREAT CHALLENGE FROM LAVI
    Rabiot was through on goal but his opposition number was tracking back and got in a crucial challege.
    46'
    KOSTIC AND LOCATELLI ON FOR JUVENTUS
    McKennie and Paredes come on for the Old Lady at half time.
    46'
    MACCABI HAIFA GET SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
    HALF TIME
    WHAT A HALF OF FOOTBALL
    And in front of a buoyant crowd. If Juventus do not turn this round they will surely be out of the Champions League at the group stages.