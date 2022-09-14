Maccabi Haifa v PSG - The big three all start for PSG
Champions League / Group Stage
Sammy Ofer Stadium / 14.09.2022
19:50
MBAPPE CLOSE TO PASSING LEGEND
A goal for the PSG number seven tonight will see him pass Ferenc Puskas into 20th place on the all-time Champions League scorers' list. Messi is in second spot, 16 behind Ronaldo.
19:40
MACCABI VICTIM OF SUPER STRIKE AGAINST BENFICA
Both goals against Benfica came in the first ten minutes of the second half and there certainly was nothing goalkeeper Joshua Cohen could have done about this hit.
19:30
KIMPEMBE THE BIG OUT FOR PSG
Marquinhos replaces him in the back three with Ramos and Danilo, while Mukiele and Mendes start on the flanks in place of Hakimi and Bernat.
19:20
SIDES COMING INTO GAME WITH CONTRASTING FORTUNES
PSG beat the other favourites in the group 2-1, while Maccabi lost to Benfica 2-0.
19:10
MACCABI'S XI LOOKING TO SHOCK PSG
Maccabi Haifa: Cohen; Batubinsika, Goldberg, Sundgren, Cornud; Haziza, Lavi, Mohammad; Chery, Atzili, Pierrot.
19:06
FIRST CHOICE SIDE FOR PSG IN ISRAEL
Meaning we get to see Messi, Neymar and Mbappe put on a show once more.