Champions League Group G live: Manchester City entertain Borussia Dortmund as Erling Haaland faces his former club
Champions League / Group Stage
Etihad Stadium / 14.09.2022
19.50
BELLINGHAM ON THE IMPOSSIBLE TASK OF HALTING HAALAND
"No one knows how to stop him. I'd be worth a lot more if I did. We've just got to do what we can to stop him, but their squad is full of brilliant players so it will be a tough challenge."
England and BVB starlet Jude Bellingham
19.45
FORTRESS ETIHAD
The Citizens have won 18 and drawn two of their previous 20 UEFA Champions League home games at the City of Manchester Stadium.
The last English side to go on a longer unbeaten home run in the competition was Chelsea. The Londoners went 21 home matches without defeat between September 2006 and December 2009.
19.40
RARING TO GO!
19.35
HOW DO YOU FILL HAALAND’S BOOTS AT BVB?
"It has always been my dream to play with players like those I am now playing with and to play for a huge club like this. It makes things easier in a way because of the quality, but of course I have to adapt. I am a different type of player than they used to have (in Haaland)."
Anthony Modeste
19.30
THE PURSUIT OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GLORY IS DOWN TO THE PLAYERS
“I have said many times, we are over-rated, the managers, about our influence. The game belongs to them. The decisions have to be made and they can express and do it how many times they want.”
Pep Guardiola
Only a 'question of time' before Haaland becomes even better - Guardiola
19.25
MILESTONE MOMENT FOR MAN CITY BOSS
19.20
BVB WARY OF NEW AND IMPROVED MAN CITY
"Haaland has made Manchester City even more dangerous and even stronger. City have unbelievable quality and power and are among the favourites in the Champions League. They consistently pick up 90 points in the strongest league in the world."
Dortmund coach Edin Terzic
19.15
IN IT TO (FINALLY) WIN IT!
“We hope [to win the competition]. This year, having a proper No9 [in Erling Haaland] is going to help us a lot. We will see and the Champions League is an incredible thing to [win]. It is never easy to play in this competition and sometimes little details can decide the outcome.”
Ilkay Gundogan
19.10
THREE CHANGES FOR DORTMUND
Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is one of three players to come in to the side following the disappointing 3-0 defeat at Leipzig at the weekend.
Giovanni Reyna - who is the son of ex-City midfielder Claudio Reyna - and veteran defender Mats Hummels also feature.
19.05
GUNDOGAN SKIPPERS CITY AGAINST FORMER SIDE
It’s not just Erling Haaland who has close links to Dortmund.
City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan once graced the Bundesliga for BVB and he returns as skipper as one of four changes to the side that won in Sevilla last week.
John Stones is back from injury while Riyad Mahrez and Nathan Ake also get the nod.
19.01
HOT OFF THE PRESS – THE TEAM SHEET IS IN!
STARTING XIs - MAN CITY: Ederson, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland, Mahrez. /// DORTMUND: Meyer, Meunier, Süle, Hummels, Guerreiro, Can, Özcan, Bellingham, Reus, Reyna, Modeste.
19.00
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the Champions League Group G clash between Man City and Borussia Dortmund at Etihad Stadium.
Kick off 20.00 BST.
