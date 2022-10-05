Champions League Group G live: In-form Erling Haaland scores again as Manchester City lead FC Copenhagen at the Etihad Stadium

Champions League / Group Stage
Etihad Stadium / 05.10.2022
Manchester City
First half
1
0
23'
FC Copenhagen
    Live Updates
    Paul Hassall
    Updated 05/10/2022 at 19:25 GMT
    23'
    MAN CITY CHANCE
    Haaland almost bags a second with an explosive drive but the over-worked Grabara makes another fine save.
    22'
    20'
    IT'S A MAN CITY ONSLAUGHT
    Gundogan guides an awkward first-time shot towards the far corner but Grabara springs to his right to palm it out of the danger zone.
    18'
    MAN CITY CHANCES
    Haaland meets a right-wing cross but can't conjure up enough power to head beyond the keeper. The Danes then almost gift City a second with some shocking play from the back, but the hosts can't quite kind the killer pass.
    17'
    15'
    VIDEO: HAALAND = INEVITABLE
    13'
    WOODWORK!
    Haaland and Grealish combine to tee up Bernardo Silva but his low shot from the left side of the box comes back off the near post.
    11'
    9'
    27 AND COUNTING
    Haaland has notched that many goals in just 22 CL matches. Incredible.
    7'
    Erling Haaland
    Goal
    Erling Haaland
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL! MAN CITY 1-0 FC COPENHAGEN
    It's that man again! Haaland flashes a brilliant first-time strike into the corner from Cancelo's low ball into the middle.
    5'
    MAN CITY ATTEMPT
    A neat move down the right ends with Cancelo miscuing a shot wide that almost turned into a perfect pass for Haaland.
    4'
    MAN CITY ATTEMPT
    The ball falls to Sergio Gomez 25 yards from goal but he fails to catch it properly and the visitors manage to clear.
    3'
    DO YOU AGREE?
    2'
    WILL WE WITNESS ANOTHER ETIHAD GOAL-FEST?
    City fans pretty much turn up to home games now expecting a flood of goals and quite possibly a Haaland hat-trick!
    1st Half
    1'
    KICK OFF!
    FC Copenhagen get us up and running.
    19.55
    CAN THE DANES SOMEHOW PULL OFF THE SHOCK OF SHOCKS?
    "We'll go out on the pitch aiming to give a good account of ourselves. Regardless of who we play in the Superliga or the Champions League, we have respect for our opponents. But we also have respect for ourselves. We need to have this in order to go out and deliver and to get the best possible result."
    Copenhagen coach, Jacob Neestrup
    19.50
    ALMOST SHOW TIME!
    19.45
    A BIG NIGHT FOR THE TRAVELLING DANES
    19.40
    19.35

