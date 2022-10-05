Champions League Group G live: In-form Erling Haaland scores again as Manchester City lead FC Copenhagen at the Etihad Stadium
Champions League / Group Stage
Etihad Stadium / 05.10.2022
Live
23'
MAN CITY CHANCE
Haaland almost bags a second with an explosive drive but the over-worked Grabara makes another fine save.
22'
20'
IT'S A MAN CITY ONSLAUGHT
Gundogan guides an awkward first-time shot towards the far corner but Grabara springs to his right to palm it out of the danger zone.
18'
MAN CITY CHANCES
Haaland meets a right-wing cross but can't conjure up enough power to head beyond the keeper. The Danes then almost gift City a second with some shocking play from the back, but the hosts can't quite kind the killer pass.
17'
15'
VIDEO: HAALAND = INEVITABLE
13'
WOODWORK!
Haaland and Grealish combine to tee up Bernardo Silva but his low shot from the left side of the box comes back off the near post.
11'
9'
27 AND COUNTING
Haaland has notched that many goals in just 22 CL matches. Incredible.
7'
Goal
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! MAN CITY 1-0 FC COPENHAGEN
It's that man again! Haaland flashes a brilliant first-time strike into the corner from Cancelo's low ball into the middle.
5'
MAN CITY ATTEMPT
A neat move down the right ends with Cancelo miscuing a shot wide that almost turned into a perfect pass for Haaland.
4'
MAN CITY ATTEMPT
The ball falls to Sergio Gomez 25 yards from goal but he fails to catch it properly and the visitors manage to clear.
3'
DO YOU AGREE?
2'
WILL WE WITNESS ANOTHER ETIHAD GOAL-FEST?
City fans pretty much turn up to home games now expecting a flood of goals and quite possibly a Haaland hat-trick!
1st Half
1'
KICK OFF!
FC Copenhagen get us up and running.
19.55
CAN THE DANES SOMEHOW PULL OFF THE SHOCK OF SHOCKS?
"We'll go out on the pitch aiming to give a good account of ourselves. Regardless of who we play in the Superliga or the Champions League, we have respect for our opponents. But we also have respect for ourselves. We need to have this in order to go out and deliver and to get the best possible result."
Copenhagen coach, Jacob Neestrup
19.50
ALMOST SHOW TIME!
19.45
A BIG NIGHT FOR THE TRAVELLING DANES
19.40
19.35
Guardiola: 'No-one can compete' with City's star striker Haaland