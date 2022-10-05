Manchester City - FC Copenhagen
Champions League / Group Stage
Etihad Stadium / 05.10.2022
'Pay lots of attention' - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola calls for focus ahead of Champions League tie
Manchester City have got off to an unbeaten start to the Premier League season and are on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages after two wins out of two. After such a strong start to their season domestically and in Europe, Guardiola wants his players not to make silly mistakes ahead of their Group G match against Danish Superliga side FC Copenhagen.
