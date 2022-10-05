Manchester City - FC Copenhagen

Champions League / Group Stage
Etihad Stadium / 05.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-k-benhavn/teamcenter.shtml
FC Copenhagen
'Pay lots of attention' - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola calls for focus ahead of Champions League tie

Manchester City have got off to an unbeaten start to the Premier League season and are on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages after two wins out of two. After such a strong start to their season domestically and in Europe, Guardiola wants his players not to make silly mistakes ahead of their Group G match against Danish Superliga side FC Copenhagen.

By
Eurosport
Published 04/10/2022 at 12:59 GMT
Read all

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
22006
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
21013
3
FC CopenhagenFCK
20111
4
Sevilla FCSFC
20111
Latest news

Champions League

How to watch Man City v Copenhagen in the Champions League

a day ago

Champions League

‘Even Maradona would have been proud’ – Spalletti on Napoli’s ‘beautiful' performance

9 minutes ago

