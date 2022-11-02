Champions League live: Manchester City welcome Sevilla to Etihad Stadium in Group G finale
Champions League / Group Stage
Etihad Stadium / 02.11.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
4'
PEP V SEVILLA
Guardiola has only lost two of his 13 games against Sevilla as a manager (W9 D2), with his teams averaging 2.5 goals per game (33 in total).
His only home defeat came in January 2010, when his Barcelona side lost in the Copa del Rey against Manolo Jiménez’s Sevilla (1-2).
3'
MAN CITY CHANCE
Palmer curves just over with a shot from the edge of the box after a shocking pass from Sevilla stopper, Bono allowed City to create an opening from nothing.
2'
SEVILLA CHANCE
Rafa Mir plays a neat one-two down the right and surges towards the penalty area before clipping a shot wide of target as Ederson looked to narrow the angle.
1'
KICK OFF!
Sevilla get us underway.
19.55
JUST THE 15 YEARS AND COUNTING...
Sevilla’s last win over an English side in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League was in November 2007. That was a 3-1 victory over Arsenal, in which Jesús Navas started.
Since that night, Sevilla are winless in the last seven CL games (D3 L4), with the last two both being 0-4 defeats. Those came against Chelsea and Man City earlier in this group.
19.50
WILL THIS BE PEP AND CITY'S YEAR IN THE CL?
BT Sport's experts offer their thoughts below.
19.45
19.40
DID YOU KNOW?
Sevilla are winless in all three UEFA Champions League encounters with Manchester City (L3), only facing Borussia Dortmund more often without winning in the competition (four matches).
Image credit: Getty Images
19.35
DID SOMEONE SAY IT'S RAINING IN MANCHESTER?
19.30
ALVAREZ HAILS AWESOME HAALAND BUT INSISTS THEY CAN'T BE COMPARED
“[Erling Haaland is] important for us. We're as old as each other but we can both learn from each other. We both want to bring the best for the team. We're very different players but people have to adapt to different play and styles when players line up. I like to occupy different positions.”
Julian Álvarez on Haaland, who is not involved in City's squad tonight.
Image credit: Eurosport
19.25
NO SUCH THING AS A DEAD RUBBER
"We want to win the game and to continue to practice things. The players see (for) themselves how good they (Sevilla) are, for the prestigious, we have to do it."
Pep Guardiola
Image credit: Getty Images
19.20
SEVILLA AIMING TO BRIDGE THE GAP TO HIGH-FLYING MANCHESTER CITY
"We know the difference between our sides. We have to be aware of that and minimise those differences. We also know that it's a very important game for us that could provide a boost for the squad, which is also important."
Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli
Image credit: Getty Images
19.15
PEP PUTS FAITH IN MUCH-CHANGED MAN CITY
Unsurprisingly, Pep Guardiola has made several alterations to the team that won 1-0 at Leicester at the weekend.
Aymeric Laporte, Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Alvarez and Jack Grealish are the only players to retain their places while 17-year-old Rico Lewis is handed a first start.
The highly-rated Cole Palmer also features.
Image credit: Getty Images
19.10
HOT OFF THE PRESS!
CONFIRMED STARTING XIs – MAN CITY: Ortega, Laporte, Lewis, Dias, Sergio Gomez, Gundogan, Palmer, Foden, Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish. /// SEVILLA: Bono, Navas, Gudelj, Rekik, Acuña, Fernando, Delaney, Papu Gómez, Ocampos, Tecatito, Rafa Mir.
19.05
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the Champions League Group G clash between Man City and Sevilla. There is nothing riding on the match as all of the positions in the pool have been finalised, with City finishing top and Sevilla claiming a Europa League berth.
Kick off 20.00 BST.
Image credit: Getty Images