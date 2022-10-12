Napoli v Ajax LIVE - Updates from the Stadio Diego Maradona as Napoli holding on in latter stages

Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 12.10.2022
Napoli
Completed
4
2
Ajax
Oli Gent
By
Oli Gent
Updated 12/10/2022 at 18:39 GMT
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
What a performance, and what a game. Napoli have put on an excellent show once more to continue their perfect run at the top of group A. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, be sure to come back very soon for even more LIVE Champions League action.
90'
FIVE ADDED MINUTES
89'
Victor Osimhen
Goal
Victor Osimhen
Napoli
Napoli
GOAL!
It's four, and oh dear! A terrible error from Blind as he's caught napping by Osimhen, who has the easiest tap in in the world to make it four!
88'
SUBSTITUTION
Gianluca Gaetano replaces Zielinski.
Piotr Zielinski
Off
Piotr Zielinski
Napoli
Napoli
Gianluca Gaetano
On
Gianluca Gaetano
Napoli
Napoli
88'
ALL OUT ATTACK
... for Ajax now, they're really going for the jugular here.
85'
CLOSE!
What a miss! Osimhen skies an effort over the bar from merely three yards out! What a sitter!
84'
SUBSTITUTION
Conceicao is on for Berghuis.
Steven Berghuis
Off
Steven Berghuis
Ajax
Ajax
Francisco Conceição
On
Francisco Conceição
Ajax
Ajax
84'
SUBSTITUTION
Ocampos is on for Bergwijn.
Steven Bergwijn
Off
Steven Bergwijn
Ajax
Ajax
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Lucas Ocampos
On
Lucas Ocampos
Ajax
Ajax
83'
Steven Bergwijn
Penalty
Steven Bergwijn
Ajax
Ajax
GOAL!
Bergwijn scores, it's 3-2.
81'
PENALTY!
Ajax have a penalty for a foul on Brian Brobbey, and the Dutch side have a chance to halve the deficit once more.
79'
NO GOAL!
The flag denies a returning goal for Osimhen, who slid in to poke home, but Bassey's blushes were spared.
78'
CORNER, NAPOLI
Politano is immediately involved as his curler is deflected for a corner.
77'
SUBSTITUTION
Kvaratskhelia gets a huge ovation as he is replaced by Elmas.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Off
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Napoli
Napoli
Eljif Elmas
On
Eljif Elmas
Napoli
Napoli
77'
SUBSTITUTION
Politano replaces Lozano.
Hirving Lozano
Off
Hirving Lozano
Napoli
Napoli
Matteo Politano
On
Matteo Politano
Napoli
Napoli
76'
YELLOW CARD
Steven Bergwijn is booked for a foul on Lozano to hinder the Napoli break.
75'
GOOD SAVE
Osimhen glances a long ball on for Lozano, who is denied a second by the body of the onrushing Pasveer.
73'
HERE COME AJAX
Bergwijn advances with menace as the Dutch come forwards, and Bassey's perseverance earns his side the corner.
70'
OH SO COMPOSED
Napoli are playing so well and are in their groove. Lobotka is controlling proceedings, as they threaten down the right with Lozano, but his pull-back towards Osimhen is cleared at the last.
66'
FREE KICK, NAPOLI
Bassey is booked after an overly strong challenge on Olivera.
Calvin Bassey
Yellow card
Calvin Bassey
Ajax
Ajax
65'
SUBSTITUTION
Baas replaces the booked Sanchez.
Jorge Sánchez
Off
Jorge Sánchez
Ajax
Ajax
Youri Baas
On
Youri Baas
Ajax
Ajax