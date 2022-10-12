Napoli v Ajax LIVE - Updates from the Stadio Diego Maradona as Napoli holding on in latter stages
Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 12.10.2022
- H. Lozano(4')
- G. Raspadori(16')
- K. Kvaratskhelia(62' PEN)
- V. Osimhen(89')
- D. Klaassen(49')
- S. Bergwijn(83' PEN)
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
What a performance, and what a game. Napoli have put on an excellent show once more to continue their perfect run at the top of group A. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, be sure to come back very soon for even more LIVE Champions League action.
90'
FIVE ADDED MINUTES
89'
Goal
Victor Osimhen
Napoli
Goals1
On target1
Wide2
Offsides3
GOAL!
It's four, and oh dear! A terrible error from Blind as he's caught napping by Osimhen, who has the easiest tap in in the world to make it four!
88'
SUBSTITUTION
Gianluca Gaetano replaces Zielinski.
Off
Piotr Zielinski
Napoli
Assists1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
On
Gianluca Gaetano
Napoli
88'
ALL OUT ATTACK
... for Ajax now, they're really going for the jugular here.
85'
CLOSE!
What a miss! Osimhen skies an effort over the bar from merely three yards out! What a sitter!
84'
SUBSTITUTION
Conceicao is on for Berghuis.
Off
Steven Berghuis
Ajax
Blocked Shots2
Wide1
Corners4
On
Francisco Conceição
Ajax
84'
SUBSTITUTION
Ocampos is on for Bergwijn.
Off
Steven Bergwijn
Ajax
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
On
Lucas Ocampos
Ajax
83'
Penalty
Steven Bergwijn
Ajax
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
GOAL!
Bergwijn scores, it's 3-2.
81'
PENALTY!
Ajax have a penalty for a foul on Brian Brobbey, and the Dutch side have a chance to halve the deficit once more.
79'
NO GOAL!
The flag denies a returning goal for Osimhen, who slid in to poke home, but Bassey's blushes were spared.
78'
CORNER, NAPOLI
Politano is immediately involved as his curler is deflected for a corner.
77'
SUBSTITUTION
Kvaratskhelia gets a huge ovation as he is replaced by Elmas.
Off
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Napoli
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Fouls against1
On
Eljif Elmas
Napoli
77'
SUBSTITUTION
Politano replaces Lozano.
Off
Hirving Lozano
Napoli
Goals1
On target2
Fouls3
Fouls against3
On
Matteo Politano
Napoli
76'
YELLOW CARD
Steven Bergwijn is booked for a foul on Lozano to hinder the Napoli break.
75'
GOOD SAVE
Osimhen glances a long ball on for Lozano, who is denied a second by the body of the onrushing Pasveer.
73'
HERE COME AJAX
Bergwijn advances with menace as the Dutch come forwards, and Bassey's perseverance earns his side the corner.
70'
OH SO COMPOSED
Napoli are playing so well and are in their groove. Lobotka is controlling proceedings, as they threaten down the right with Lozano, but his pull-back towards Osimhen is cleared at the last.
66'
FREE KICK, NAPOLI
Bassey is booked after an overly strong challenge on Olivera.
Yellow card
Calvin Bassey
Ajax
Assists1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against3
65'
SUBSTITUTION
Baas replaces the booked Sanchez.
Off
Jorge Sánchez
Ajax
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
On
Youri Baas
Ajax