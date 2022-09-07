Napoli v Liverpool Live! - Piotr Zielinski has his brace as Liverpool concede four!

Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 07.09.2022
Live
Napoli
Second half
4
1
82'
Liverpool
Live Updates
Updated 07/09/2022 at 20:37 GMT
76'
Napoli
Arthur comes on for his Liverpool debut as he replaces Elliott. There is a stoppage in play as Meret does down and is attended to by the physios.
74'
DISPOSSESSED!
Diaz does well to drive forward again, before feeding in Nunez. The striker tries to take on Rrahmani but the Kosovan holds his ground before dispossessing the Uruguayan forward.
74'
Elmas also replaces Zielinski.
74'
Rui replaces Olivera for Napoli.
69'
WIDE!
Lozano goes close again. The Mexican gets the cut-back from Olivera in the box, before turning Fabinho to create space for the shot, but his effort lacks power and it trickles wide of the post.
67'
TAME EFFORT
Napoli break at pace down the right channel. Lozano opts to go for goal from an angle inside the area when a cross is the better option, and his tame effort is comfortably saved by Alisson.
66'
POOR FROM TRENT!
Alexander-Arnold's free-kick is poor and it sails high and over the bar.
66'
YELLOW CARD
Rrahmani is booked for a late challenge on Diaz. Free-kick to Liverpool just outside the area on the left-hand side.
63'
Milner is also replaced by Thiago.
62'
Salah's night is also done as he is replaced by Jota.
62'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
60'
WHAT A SAVE!
Alexander-Arnold's whipped cross with pace from the right is met by a Diaz header inside the area, and Meret makes an acrobatic save to keep it out and tip it away for a corner!
59'
OFFSIDE!
The two Napoli substitutes combine as Zerbin clips a ball in behind for Lozano, but his effort flashes well over the bar from range. The flag then does up against the Mexican.
58'
NAPOLI CHANGE
Their second change sees Politano come off to be replaced by Lozano.
57'
NAPOLI CHANGE
Kvaratskhelia's night is done, and he is replaced by Zerbin. What a performance and what a talent!
55'
HEADED CLEAR!
Robertson's cross into the area is headed clear, and Napoli use opportunity to break down the left with Kvaratskhelia. He opts to cut inside and shoot from just outside the box, but this time the Liverpool defence hold firm.
51'
JUST OVER!
Diaz goes close from inside the area once again! He picks it up on the edge of the 18-yard box and goes for the curling strike again, but this time it goes over the bar!
49'
GOALLLLL! LIVERPOOL GET THEIR TEETH INTO IT!
Liverpool hit back straight away! The visitors break down the other end, and Diaz picks up the ball just inside the area from Robertson, before the Colombian bends in a beautiful effort into the bottom corner past Meret! That is just what Liverpool needed.
47'
GOALLLL! NAPOLI HAVE FOUR!
Zielinski receives the ball in the area, and has a strike straight at Alisson saved, but the rebound is clipped over the goalkeeper and Napoli strike again early in the second half!
45'
HALF-TIME CHANGE FOR LIVERPOOL
Joe Gomez is hooked at half-time after a poor showing, and he is replaced by Joel Matip.
Joe Gomez
Off
Joe Gomez
Liverpool
Liverpool
Fouls1
Joel Matip
On
Joel Matip
Liverpool
Liverpool