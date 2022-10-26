Napoli v Rangers LIVE: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side face tough task to salvage European campaign
Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona / 26.10.2022
19:35
WARM-UPS IN PROGRESS
Both sides are out on the pitch and being put through their paces.
19:25
ALL EYES ON AJAX
To have any chance of finishing third in Group A, Rangers need to match or better Ajax's result against Liverpool tonight.
That would still leave them in need of victory against the Eredivisie giants at Ibrox in their final group game. Ajax won 4-0 in Amsterdam so, if it comes down to head-to-head, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side are in trouble.
19:15
NAPOLI IN OMINOUS FORM
Having secured a 1-0 win against Roma on Sunday, Napoli come into this match undefeated all season and with 11 consecutive victories under their belt. They beat Rangers 3-0 in the reverse fixture in September but, given that they thrashed Ajax 6-1 in Amsterdam, that was a relatively respectable result.
While Luciano Spalletti's side have already qualified for the Champions League knockout rounds, Liverpool could, in theory, still deny them top spot in Group A. As such, they are unlikely to cut Rangers much slack even if Spalletti has benched some of his star players in Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Piotr Zielinski and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
Napoli maintain unbeaten start thanks to Osimhen stunner at Roma
19:05
CONFIRMED TEAMS - NAPOLI: Meret, Rui, Kim, Ostigard, Di Lorenzo, Elmas, Lobotka, Ndombele, Raspadori, Simeone, Politano. /// RANGERS: McGregor, Tavernier, King, Davies, Yilmaz, Lundstram, Sands, Wright, Tillman, Kent, Morelos.
19:00
RANGERS' EUROPEAN CAMPAIGN HANGS BY A THREAD
Good evening and welcome to our coverage of Napoli's Champions League clash with Rangers at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Having lost all four of their group matches so far, the visitors face a tough task to salvage their European campaign and secure a Europa League knockout play-off by finishing third.