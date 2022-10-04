Marseille 4-1 Sporting Lisbon – Hosts win largely thanks to goalkeeper Adan making two howlers and got sent off
Champions League / Group Stage
Orange Vélodrome / 04.10.2022
20:04
REPORT: MARSEILLE 4-1 SPORTING LISBON
Marseille fight back to stick four past 10-man Sporting in fiery clash
End of 2nd Half
FULL TIME!
IT'S ALL OVER!
Marseille have bolstered their slim hopes of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages after a 4-1 win over 10-man Sporting Lisbon. The hosts were largely helped by two goalkeeping howlers from Sporting's Antonio Adan, who was then sent off in the 23rd minute for handballing outside his own box. Hopefully Sporting don't get caught in traffic going home, too.
90+2'
SPORTING FREE-KICK
Can they get a consolation goal? It's a poor inswinger and Mbemba can safely chest the ball back to Lopez in goal.
90'
THREE MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
87'
SANCHEZ FLUFFS HIS LINES!
Sanchez rounds Israel but he scuffs his shot into the side netting! A huge miss from Sanchez!
84'
Goal
Chancel Mbemba
Olympique de Marseille
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
GOAL! MARSEILLE GET THEIR FOURTH!
A lovely goal from Mbemba! Sanchez's cross is parried out to Mbemba. After some fine clos control, he precisely pokes his shot into the bottom corner for his second Marseille goal.
79'
TAVARES SHOOTS
The fullback fires an effort on goal from 25-yards out, but he blazes his strike over the bar.
Off
Amine Harit
Olympique de Marseille
Goals1
Assists1
On target3
Fouls against2
On
Gerson
Olympique de Marseille
77'
SUBS FOR MARSEILLE
Gigot comes on for Bailly. Gerson takes the place of Harit.
Off
Eric Bailly
Olympique de Marseille
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
On
Samuel Gigot
Olympique de Marseille
75'
A LULL IN THE MATCH
Both sides seemingly want this match to finish. Sporting's heads dropped when they went down to ten men while Marseille will certainly happy to go away with their first three points of their Champions League campaign this season.
71'
RONGIER HAS A GO
Rongier's fierce volley is blocked and goes out for a corner. The set-piece is played short to Tavares, but his driven strike flies wide.
67'
OVER FROM GUENDOUZI
The former Arsenal midfielder strikes his 30-yard free-kick on goal with his instep, but it flies harmlessly over the bar.
64'
MARSEILLE PUSH FORWARD
The hosts are eager to kill this match off once and for all. One more goal would surely do it.
Off
Cengiz Ünder
Olympique de Marseille
Fouls1
Wide1
Offsides1
Free Kicks4
On
Pape Gueye
Olympique de Marseille
61'
SUBS FOR MARSEILLE
Rongier comes on for Veretout. Under makes way for Gueye.
Off
Jordan Veretout
Olympique de Marseille
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
On
Valentin Rongier
Olympique de Marseille
57'
CAN SPORTING PULL A GOAL BACK?
The visitors have looked better since manager Amorim made four subs at the break, but have not produced any clear cut chances yet.
55'
GUENDOUZI BACK ON HIS FEET AND WE PLAY ON
The Marseille free-kick is played short and the attacking move quickly breaks down.
Off
Nuno Santos
Sporting Lisbon
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
On
Paulinho
Sporting Lisbon
53'
GUENDOUZI DOWN INJURED
Paulinho crashes into Guendouzi and it's a poor challenge, but he escapes a booking. The midfielder needs medical attention.
Off
Jeremiah St. Juste
Sporting Lisbon
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
José Marsà
Sporting Lisbon
50'
CLOSE FROM ALEXANDROPOULOS
The substitute attempts to curl a shot on goal from outside the box, but it drifts just wide of Lopez's left post.
Off
Pedro Gonçalves
Sporting Lisbon
On target1
Fouls2
On
Sortiris Alexandropoucos
Sporting Lisbon
48'
SANCHEZ IS FURIOUS
He is claiming he has been stamped on but referee Davide Massa does not look too concerned.
Off
Manuel Ugarte
Sporting Lisbon
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
On
Flavio Nazinho
Sporting Lisbon
2nd Half
46'
BACK UNDERWAY!
Four changes for Sporting at the break. Paulinho, Marsa, Alexandropoulos and Nazinho come on for St. Juste, Santos, Goncalves and Ugarte. It's damage limitation time.
End of 1st Half
HALF TIME!
MARSEILLE IN FULL CONTROL
We've seen four goals and one of the worst goalkeeping displays you will likely ever witness from Adan. Marseille lead 3-1 at the break with Sporting down to ten men. Victory for Marseille this evening would get them firmly back into contention in Group D.
Image credit: Getty Images