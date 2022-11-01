Marseille v Tottenham Live! - Spurs leave it late to snatch winner courtesy of Hojbjerg strike in added time!
Champions League / Group Stage
Orange Vélodrome / 01.11.2022
REPORT
Thanks for joining us. Good night.
Spurs make knockouts after grabbing stunning comeback win at Marseille
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL-TIME: MARSEILLE 1-2 SPURS
Report to follow. What a chaotic ending. Spurs win Group D and are through to the knockout stages.
90+2'
Tottenham Hotspur
Goal
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
Tottenham Hotspur
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
GOALLLLLLLL!
Tottenham have won it with a clinical counter attack! Hojbjerg is in acres of space, and smashes a brilliant strike into the roof of the net! Spurs are into the knockouts!
90'
JUST OVER THE BAR!
Tavares goes close! The defender does brilliantly to advance to the edge of the box, before checking inside and shooting towards goal, but it goes narrowly over!
87'
WIDE!
What a chance for Kolasinac! He latches onto a cross at the back post, but with the goal gaping, he sends his header wide of the target! Was that the chance for Marseille?
84'
Tottenham Hotspur
Off
Rodrigo Bentancur
Tottenham Hotspur
Fouls1
On
Oliver Skipp
Tottenham Hotspur
83'
Olympique de Marseille
Off
Valentin Rongier
Olympique de Marseille
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
Corners1
On
Luis Suárez
Olympique de Marseille
81'
Olympique de Marseille
WHAT A BLOCK!
Lenglet makes a vital block! Some good play in the box from Marseille sees Under's attempted shot blocked, but the ball bounces back out to the path of Sanchez. He rounds Davies and looks to get a shot on goal, but his effort - which may have been going in - is blocked on the line by Perisic!
80'
Tottenham Hotspur
OFF THE BAR!
What a let-off for Marseille! Hojbjerg's fizzing shot from the edge of the area cracks against the top of the crossbar and bounces back out!
78'
BENTANCUR GOES DOWN
The Uruguayan now needs some treatment as he goes down off the ball. Soon enough, he is back up. Maybe a little gamesmanship, perhaps?
76'
Olympique de Marseille
A bit of frustration there from the Marseille man, as he gives Emerson a push, unprovoked. A yellow card is shown.
Yellow card
Leonardo Balerdi
Olympique de Marseille
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
75'
ALL CHANGE IN LISBON
Frankfurt have taken the lead in Lisbon against Sporting, and now that means that the Eagles are leading the group and currently look like advancing to the last 16!
74'
Olympique de Marseille
Kabore also comes on.
Off
Jonathan Clauss
Olympique de Marseille
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Issa Kaboré
Olympique de Marseille
74'
Olympique de Marseille
Off
Jordan Veretout
Olympique de Marseille
Assists1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Cengiz Ünder
Olympique de Marseille
73'
Olympique de Marseille
Off
Samuel Gigot
Olympique de Marseille
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Sead Kolašinac
Olympique de Marseille
72'
KANE IS DOWN
Kane takes Mbemba's trailing hand to the face during an aerial duel and falls to the ground in pain. With the game briefly stopped for him to receive treatment, Marseille make some changes.
68'
OFFSIDE
Lucas is the latest Tottenham player to be caught offside. They still look the likeliest to score the winner here. Spurs are getting joy in behind Marseille's back three.
65'
CAN SPURS FIND THE WINNER?
At the moment, both Sporting and Tottenham are advancing from the group.
62'
ALMOST A BLUNDER!
Bentancur nicks the ball back in midfield, and leads the counter attack. Spurs are 3 v 2, and and with Moura in the perfect position ahead of him in the centre of the pitch, the Uruguayan tries to play a through ball. However, there is too much on it and the chance initially looks like it is gone. Emerson then gets the ball down the right flank, and plays a low cross into the danger area. Lopez initially spills it with Kane lurking, but the striker cannot get to the ball!
58'
Olympique de Marseille
WHAT AN EFFORT!
That was so close from Harit! The Moroccan pounces on a loose ball outside the box after Perisic gives it away, and the forward hits a venomous strike that is dipping, but it narrowly goes over the crossbar, skimming it on its way over!