PSG v Benfica live! - Latest from Parc des Princes as Kylian Mbappe penalty gives home side the lead!
Champions League / Group Stage
Parc des Princes / 11.10.2022
Live
44'
SOME MAGIC FROM NEYMAR
The Brazilian shows off his flair, as he scoops the ball over Luis beautifully, and he looks to execute another cheeky bit of skill on Bah, but the Benfica man catches him late. No yellow card though.
43'
Benfica
YELLOW CARD
Mario is booked for catching Verratti with a late kick on the calf from behind. A bit of frustration creeping in there.
39'
Paris Saint-Germain
Penalty
Kylian Mbappé
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against2
Offsides1
GOALLLL! MBAPPE SLOTS IT HOME
The PSG talisman makes no mistake from the spot and places it nicely into the bottom left corner of the net. 1-0 PSG.
38'
Paris Saint-Germain
PENALTY TO PSG!
That is stonewall. Bernat, who advances into the box on the overlap is caught late by Silva with a kick and Michael Oliver points to the spot!
After a short check, the decision stands.
34'
STRAIGHT AT VLACHODIMOS
PSG break at pace once again and look to catch Benfica on the counter attack down the middle with Neymar. He lays it off to Mbappe on the left flank, who does well to deliver a floated cross back into the penalty area. Neymar controls the ball down, before laying it off again for Sarabia, but the winger's low strike lacks the power and it is straight at the Benfica goalkeeper.
32'
30 MINUTES PLAYED
It remains goalless here.
30'
GRIMALDO BACK ON HIS FEET
The Benfica man is back up on his feet and has the cut on his forehead sealed up. He looks okay to carry on.
29'
YELLOW CARD
Grimaldo is down and receiving treatment after taking a high boot in the face from Sarabia. The game is currently paused. The PSG winger is also cautioned.
Yellow card
Pablo Sarabia
Paris Saint-Germain
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
25'
FOUL!
Neymar does well to glide two challenges on the left, before laying it off for Verratti in an advanced position, but Bah gets the ball off him, albeit with a late challenge. He escapes a booking.
24'
EARLIER VAR CHECK
Just before the free-kick, Benfica had a penalty shout, which was checked by VAR. Hakimi mistimed his jump and accidentally made contact with the ball using his elbow. The check was quickly completed and Hakimi got a reprieve!
22'
Benfica
YELLOW CARD
Mbappe is causing havoc down the left, and as he cuts inside outside the penalty area, Otamendi takes him out with a late foul. PSG have a free-kick chance here.
It comes to nothing as Neymar's strike goes straight into the wall.
Yellow card
Nicolás Otamendi
Benfica
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
19'
OVER-HIT CROSS
Mbappe once again uses his pace to advance down the left, before crossing the ball into the box, but there is too much on the ball into the area and it goes out into touch.
17'
OVER THE BAR!
Some nice play by Benfica! They work it down the right, and the ball finds Mario inside the area. He lays it off for Rafa Silva behind him to strike, but his first-time effort goes over the bar as he was leaning back as he took the shot.
15'
SORE ONE!
Ramos stamps on the boot of Danilo by accident and the PSG man goes down in pain. He seems okay to carry on, and the Benfica forward is not booked for the indiscretion.
12'
PSG HAVE SETTLED
After some early pressure by the visitors, PSG have now settled into this contest and are keeping the ball well. However, Benfica seem to be attacking a lot predominantly down the right byline.
8'
GOOD PLAY
Mbappe showcases his rapid pace down the left flank as he keeps the ball in and easily gets past Bah with a drop of the shoulder. He continues his run into the box, but Silva does just enough to make a vital interception and Benfica have a corner to defend.
That set-piece then comes to nothing.
4'
FOUL!
Vitinha is caught by Luis in the centre of the park, and the home side have an indirect free-kick. It comes to nothing as a long ball towards the right flank is cut out well by Grimaldo.
3'
OFFSIDE!
Bah's long ball over the top for Rafa Silva to chase is flagged for offside. A very tight call there - the Benfica man was through.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF
We are underway here at the Parc des Princes!
19:55