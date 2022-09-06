PSG 2-1 Juventus: Kylian Mbappe scores two stunning goals against Serie A giants
Champions League / Group Stage
Parc des Princes / 06.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
21:54
REPORT: PSG 2-1 JUVENTUS
Mbappe double gets PSG off to winning start against Juve
End of 2nd Half
FULL-TIME!
IT'S ALL OVER!
Two fine first half goals from Kylian Mbappe get PSG off to the perfect start in the Champions League with a 2-1 win over Juventus in their Group H opener.
PSG's primary ambition to win the Champions League this season gets off to a flyer in their opening game as the club’s talisman ensured it would be a straightforward night for the hosts at the Parc des Princes.
90+2'
MBAPPE FOULED
Mbappe goes down by the corner flag under a challenge from McKennie. That will surely be that...
90'
THREE MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
90'
ANOTHER PERIN SAVE!
Moments later on the break Mbappe curls a shot on goal from inside the box, but Perin is able to claim it! Mbappe perhaps should have done better with that.
89'
BIG SAVE FROM PERIN!
Neymar fires a ferocious volley on goal from just a few yards out, forcing the Juve goalkeeper into a finger stinging save!
Off
Marco Verratti
Paris Saint-Germain
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against3
On
Renato Sanches
Paris Saint-Germain
87'
MORE PSG SUBS!
Verratti comes off for Sanches. For Juventus, Rabiot makes way for Kean who comes on to face his old club. Kean, who scored 17 goals for PSG two seasons ago, is being booed by the home fans.
Off
Adrien Rabiot
Juventus
Fouls4
Fouls against3
Wide1
Free Kicks2
On
Moise Kean
Juventus
85'
PSG HAVE A FREE-KICK
Neymar is standing over it. Will he cross it or shoot? He shoots but he curls his effort over the bar.
83'
MESSI IS COMING OFF
He is applauded off the pitch after a solid performance. Soler takes his place.
Off
Lionel Messi
Paris Saint-Germain
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide1
On
Carlos Soler
Paris Saint-Germain
80'
DONNARUMMA TO THE RESCUE!
Locatelli charges into the box and rides a challenge. He tries to drag a pass back from the byline after his first one is blocked by Verratti, forcing Donnarumma to parry away with Vlahovic right behind him!
Off
Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
Assists1
Offsides1
On
Nordi Mukiele
Paris Saint-Germain
78'
ELSEWHERE IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Eden Hazard has put Real Madrid 3-0 up against Celtic...Celtic v Real Madrid LIVE: Ange Postecoglou's side face baptism of fire against Champions League
77'
SUBS FOR PSG
Two defensive changes for PSG. Danilo and Mukiele come on for Hakimi and Vitinha.
Off
Vitinha
Paris Saint-Germain
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Danilo Pereira
Paris Saint-Germain
76'
LOCATELLI SHOOTS
But he hacks his shot well over the bar.
74'
DANILO BOOKED
Danilo has been booked for a foul on Mbappe.
Yellow card
Danilo
Juventus
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
72'
SUB FOR JUVENTUS
Cuadrado comes off for De Sciglio. Danilo has been booked for a foul on Mbappe.
Off
Juan Cuadrado
Juventus
Fouls against2
Free Kicks3
On
Mattia De Sciglio
Juventus
69'
PSG CONTINUE TO PRESSURE
Juventus are camped inside their own half. Weston McKennie's 53rd minute header keeps the visitors within touching distance, though, for now. Just moments ago, Locatelli came on for Milik.
Image credit: Getty Images
Off
Arkadiusz Milik
Juventus
On target1
Fouls against2
Offsides2
On
Manuel Locatelli
Juventus
66'
WIDE FROM MESSI!
Messi tried his typical move of running across the edge of the box and firing a low curling strike off his left foot. This time, though, his effort bounced just wide of Perin's right post.
Yellow card
Marco Verratti
Paris Saint-Germain
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against2
64'
WIDE FROM MBAPPE!
It's stunning football from PSG's star-studded front three. Neymar backheels the ball to Messi who threads an inch-perfect pass through to Mbappe in the box. The Frenchman strikes off his left foot looking for the bottom corner, but he scuffs his strike slightly and it bobbles out for a goal-kick.
61'
JUVENTUS LOOKING MORE COMFORTABLE
PSG are continuing to pile men forward but Juventus look a lot more confident following McKennie's goal. They seem to sense they can make something happen on the counter-attack via the flanks. PSG looking a bit more nervy now.
57'
CRUCIAL SAVE FROM DONNARUMMA!
Cuadrado's cross finds Vlahovic at the near post who nods on goal, forcing Donnarumma into a diving save to his right. Juventus are putting PSG firmly to the test here.