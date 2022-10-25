PSG 7-2 Maccabi Haifa - Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both score twice in rout over Israel champions
Champions League / Group Stage
Parc des Princes / 25.10.2022
21:57
REPORT: PSG 7-2 MACCABI HAIFA
Magical Messi steers PSG into knockouts with Mbappe and Neymar scoring in rout
End of 2nd Half
FULL TIME!
ITS ALL OVER!
Paris Saint-Germain have qualified for the Champions League knockout stages after an emphatic 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both scored twice while Neymar and Carlos Soler also got on the scoresheet in an easy victory for PSG. Maccabi looked good going forward at times, but PSG's front three were in scintillating form.
Victory for PSG puts them on 11 points and into the last 16 with one game to spare in Group H against Juventus on November 2.
90'
NEYMAR HAS ANOTHER SHOT
But his left-footed strike rises over.
89'
MESSI SHOOTS
But his free-kick is over the bar.
88'
PSG HAVE A FREE-KICK
Neymar tries to take on the entire Maccabi defence before he is eventually brought down on the edge of the box.
86'
NEYMAR IS DOWN
He crashes into Arad but is back up on his feet now. He has a few words with the Israeli who thought it was quite funny.
84'
Goal
Carlos Soler
Paris Saint-Germain
GOAL!! PSG MAKE IT SEVEN!
Messi lays the ball off on the edge of the box for Soler who fires his shot into the bottom corner for his first PSG goal. PSG 7-2 up!
83'
MACCABI MAKE ANOTHER CHANGE
Rukavytsya is on for Pierrrot.
Off
Frantzdy Pierrot
Maccabi Haifa
On
Nikita Rukavytsya
Maccabi Haifa
83'
ANOTHER PSG SUB
Fabian is off for Sarabia.
Off
Fabián Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
On
Pablo Sarabia
Paris Saint-Germain
81'
EKITIKE DENIED BY COHEN
The striker is denied his first PSG goal by the goalkeeper who storms out to block his shot from close range.
78'
SUBS FOR PSG
Ekitike, Zaire-Emery and Kimpembe come on for Mbappe, Vitinha and Marquinhos.
Off
Kylian Mbappé
Paris Saint-Germain
On
Hugo Ekitike
Paris Saint-Germain
77'
THE OTHER GROUP H GAME IS QUITE THE CRACKER
Benfica lead 4-3 as it stands.Benfica v Juventus LIVE
76'
OFF THE BAR!
Messi is so close to getting a hat-trick! He jinks his way through a wave of Maccabi shirts before his thunderous shot cracks off the woodwork!
74'
YELLOW FOR LAVI
He is booked after trying to use both arms to pull down Neymar. Maccabi are tiring here.
72'
ALMOST A GOAL FOR SOLER
Messi's cushioned pass into the path of Soler is not turned into a goal as he fires just wide. The Spaniard's wait for his first PSG goal continues.
Off
Pierre Cornud
Maccabi Haifa
On
Sun Menachem
Maccabi Haifa
70'
MORE MACCABI SUBS
Fani and Cornud are off for Meir and Menahem.
Off
Mohammad Abu Fani
Maccabi Haifa
On
Meir Raz
Maccabi Haifa
67'
SUB FOR PSG
Sanches comes off for Soler. For Maccabi, Atzili is off for David.
Off
Renato Sanches
Paris Saint-Germain
On
Carlos Soler
Paris Saint-Germain
67'
Own goal
Sean Goldberg
Maccabi Haifa
ANOTHER PSG GOAL!!
Neymar's pass into the corridor of uncertainty is turned into his own net by is turned Goldberg. PSG lead 6-2!
63'
Goal
Kylian Mbappé
Paris Saint-Germain
GOAL!!! A BRILLIANT STRIKE FROM MBAPPE!
A fifth of the night for PSG and a second for Mbappe! PSG beat the Maccabi press and Hakimi's cross finds the forward on the left hand side of the penakty box. He brings it down before curling his shot into the top corner. It's 16 goals in 16 matches for Mbappe this season. Ten in his last eight Champions League appearances.
60'
MACCABI HAVE BEEN ON TOP IN THE SECOND HALF
Can they get another one to set up a nervy finish for PSG?