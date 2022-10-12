Rangers - Liverpool

Champions League / Group Stage
Ibrox Stadium / 12.10.2022
Rangers
Not started
-
-
Liverpool
How to watch Rangers v Liverpool in the Champions League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

Rangers v Liverpool, TV and live stream details: Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to Glasgow to face Rangers in the Champions League group stages with the Group A clash at Ibrox coming up at 20:00 UK time on Wednesday, October 12. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.co.uk from 19:15 UK time.

Nigel Chiu
By
Nigel Chiu
Updated 11/10/2022 at 12:48 GMT
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rangers logo
Rangers
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Rangers

Liverpool

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
33009
2
LiverpoolLIV
32016
3
AjaxAJA
31023
4
RangersRAN
30030
